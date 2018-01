PHUKET: Twelve Chinese tourists have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained when the passenger van they were travelling in crashed south of Khao Lak while heading to Phuket this morning (Jan 31).

Wednesday 31 January 2018, 10:32AM

The accident occurred on Phet Kasem Rd in Lam Kaen subdistrict at about 7am, rescue workers reported.

Emergency responders from the Phang Nga Rescue team transported the injured tourists to Thai Muang Hospital.

One Chinese woman who suffered a broken right leg has been brought to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, The Phuket News was told.

Thai Muang Police have confirmed they are investigating the accident, but have yet to release any details of their findings.