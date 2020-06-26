PHUKET XTRA - June 26 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Red Bull scion’s escape from justice, partly cops fault: NACC |:| TM30 reporting rules eased |:| 4 new Covid cases in Thailand! |:| Travel Bubble up in the air? |:| Former Phuket cop finally arrested for sex crime, 17 years later Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 26 June 2020, 06:54PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
as I don't vaccinate for that. It is now clear that either everyone is really really stupid, or ...(Read More)
R u sure... I'm not sure you quite get a grip on the politics... but I'm not going there. ...(Read More)
Lalala it would be interesting for you to share the politics of your "chosen destination" ...(Read More)
Jay re-education for what jobs? Factories are already relocating because of high labour costs. Oh ,a...(Read More)
Totalitarian rules by a totalitarian government in 3rd world country... nothing else...whatever they...(Read More)
There has been no community transmission for 31 day! Thailand already won the war on COVID. So why u...(Read More)
perhaps he did not see how the work was done. alongside the new hatches there are other holes where ...(Read More)
Hopla, another month? Just like that? For what? Not for Covid-19 containing, that is done now! Just ...(Read More)
No misunderstanding at all. Worldwide many tv channels have shocking recordings on their shells abou...(Read More)
Laugh or cry, for Phuket's recovering? The Patong Mayor face mask bill boards sure will keep tou...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.