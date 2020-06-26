Kata Rocks
Former police officer finally arrested for sex crime he committed 17 years ago

PHUKET: A former police officer who disappeared 17 years ago after being accused of luring his then 13-year-old neighbour to his house to engage in indecent sexual acts has finally been caught.

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 June 2020, 04:06PM

Officers apprehend the man at the Wichit workers camp where he worked. Photo: Crime Suppression Division.

In 2003, Kittisak “Petch” Kuttachon was working as an officer at Tha Chatchai police station when it emerged he seduced his 13-year-old girl female neighbour and lured her into his house to engage in “pornographic” activity. It was not specified what exactly this entailed other than the man “hugging and kissing the girl,” according to police reports.

On discovering their daughter in a state of deep distress, the parents of the girl uncovered what had happened and reported to the incident to Tha Chatchai police. A subsequent warrant from the court was issued for Kittisak’s arrest on the grounds of taking a child under the age of 15 away from her parents for indecent purposes.

After becoming aware of the arrest warrant, Kittisak, who was 56-years-old at the time, fled and also changed his name to further evade capture.

He remained absent for 17 years before recently returning to work as a driver for a company in Wichit.

On June 24 an officer from Police Division 5 of the Crime Suppression Division of the Thai Police who was investigating the case uncovered information confirming Kittisak had changed his name to Chananan and had recently re-entered the province.

The following day, Maj Gen Jiraphop Phuridech from the Crime Suppression Division ordered officers to proceed to Kittisak’s Wichit workplace and arrest him. He was apprehended at the workers house on-site.

The Crime Suppression Division confirmed Kittisak will sent to Tha Chatchai Police Station to face prosecution.

When asked for further details today (Jun 26), Lt Col Somkid Onjun of Tha Chatchai Police Station told The Phuket News: “We are currently waiting for the complete documents to be sent. Therefore we cannot provide additional information at this point.”

