Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25

PHUKET XTRA - December 25 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Mayor sentenced to death! |:| Songkran considered by UNESCO |:| Go'vt readies street-food festivals! |:| Phuket readies for 5-day New Year holiday |:| Plastic microbeads banned Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 25 December 2019, 02:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation
SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket
Bengal tiger returns for its killed prey in Mae Wong National Park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hero stops suicidal bid! Elephant Santa delivers gifts? Partial solar eclipse? || December 24
Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple
Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday
British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house
Judgement day 'next month' for FFP
Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash
Korat health office busts rumour of killer 'widow's ghost'
Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day
Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park chief charged with premeditated murder! Jailbroken phones to be banned? || December 23

 

Phuket community
Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

Reading how many boats, surface searchers, divers, etc were not finding the boy on Wednesday, Thursd...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

Ir there any news about the kayak rental firm, their absence of safety precautions? ( sending a gui...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

Wish the family success with the professional investigation/search of their hired detective, backed ...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

I wounder whats really behind this story? Kind of fishy!...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

WHat an out rageous comment by Lt Watcharin- i knew this individual very well and to disparage him ...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

yes, we will see a partial solar eclipse in Phuket, but Singapore will not experience a Total SolarE...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

That kayak disaster, quite strange. Foreigners not familiar with local sea conditions, the kayak ren...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

If you are worried about the price of amoxicillin, then go to supercheap near the bus station, you c...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

This is not correct. It is not a Total Eclipse this year, it is more accurately called an Annular Ec...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 