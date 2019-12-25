PHUKET XTRA - December 25 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Mayor sentenced to death! |:| Songkran considered by UNESCO |:| Go'vt readies street-food festivals! |:| Phuket readies for 5-day New Year holiday |:| Plastic microbeads banned Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 25 December 2019, 02:39PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)
Reading how many boats, surface searchers, divers, etc were not finding the boy on Wednesday, Thursd...(Read More)
Ir there any news about the kayak rental firm, their absence of safety precautions? ( sending a gui...(Read More)
Wish the family success with the professional investigation/search of their hired detective, backed ...(Read More)
I wounder whats really behind this story? Kind of fishy!...(Read More)
WHat an out rageous comment by Lt Watcharin- i knew this individual very well and to disparage him ...(Read More)
yes, we will see a partial solar eclipse in Phuket, but Singapore will not experience a Total SolarE...(Read More)
That kayak disaster, quite strange. Foreigners not familiar with local sea conditions, the kayak ren...(Read More)
If you are worried about the price of amoxicillin, then go to supercheap near the bus station, you c...(Read More)
This is not correct. It is not a Total Eclipse this year, it is more accurately called an Annular Ec...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.