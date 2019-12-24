Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

PHUKET: The country is gearing up for a five-day long weekend – from this Saturday through next Wednesday (Dec 28-Jan 1) – with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both public holidays in the country, and next Monday being declared a public holiday by Cabinet earlier this year.



The Cabinet on Oct 29 approved Monday (Dec 30) to be a special holiday for the New Year, creating the five-day holiday.

During the New Year holidays all government offices will be closed, but essential services have been ordered to remain on standby. (See story here.)

District Offices, Immigration Office, Post Offices, the Employment Office and the Phuket Land Transport Office will all be closed during the period.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but satellite branches in shopping centres will remain open.

While many Thais nowadays also celebrate the festivities of Christmas, Christmas Day tomorrow is not a public holiday in Thailand.

Government offices, banks, and other institutions will remain open on Christmas Day,

