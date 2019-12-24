Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

PHUKET: The country is gearing up for a five-day long weekend – from this Saturday through next Wednesday (Dec 28-Jan 1) – with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both public holidays in the country, and next Monday being declared a public holiday by Cabinet earlier this year.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 December 2019, 12:39PM

Image: Class Act Media / Graphics

Image: Class Act Media / Graphics

The Cabinet on Oct 29 approved Monday (Dec 30) to be a special holiday for the New Year, creating the five-day holiday.

During the New Year holidays all government offices will be closed, but essential services have been ordered to remain on standby. (See story here.)

District Offices, Immigration Office, Post Offices, the Employment Office and the Phuket Land Transport Office will all be closed during the period.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but satellite branches in shopping centres will remain open.

The offices of Class Act Media and IMAGE Asia will be open on Dec 30 and closed over the New Year holidays

While many Thais nowadays also celebrate the festivities of Christmas, Christmas Day tomorrow is not a public holiday in Thailand.

Government offices, banks, and other institutions will remain open on Christmas Day,

The offices of Class Act Media and IMAGE Asia will also remain open.

From all of us here at Class Act Media and IMAGE Asia, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple
British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house
Judgement day 'next month' for FFP
Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash
Korat health office busts rumour of killer 'widow's ghost'
Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day
Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park chief charged with premeditated murder! Jailbroken phones to be banned? || December 23
Former park chief charged on six counts in 'Billy' murder case
Patong candle-lit ceremony returns for 15th anniversary tsunami memorial events
Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts
Thai elephants 'broken' for lucrative animal tourism
Relatives of slain men get payouts
Tesco halts Christmas card production after China inmate message
Woman barber prone to depression found hanged

 

Phuket community
Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

yes, we will see a partial solar eclipse in Phuket, but Singapore will not experience a Total SolarE...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

That kayak disaster, quite strange. Foreigners not familiar with local sea conditions, the kayak ren...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

If you are worried about the price of amoxicillin, then go to supercheap near the bus station, you c...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

This is not correct. It is not a Total Eclipse this year, it is more accurately called an Annular Ec...(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

Yes K, I am curious who else will be crazy enough to stock up for seven days out of cautiousness. An...(Read More)

Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road

If the estimated time of death's right then it was raining quite hard at the time - may have bee...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety hits top-level agenda

@ Rorri-2, Well, the photos show that this workshop was mainly in thai language. Question remains wh...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

We still waiting that the 'proper Phuket Marine Authority' announce to investigate this sea ...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

Like always Thailand is years behind the rest of the world. Antibiotics are ubiquitous in farming he...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

Capt B, are there Track Plotter Memory Data instruments on these tourist speed boats. I never saw on...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thailand Yacht Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 