PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic-gobbling robot? Human ankle leads to missing man! Intimates for inmates! || August 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic-gobbling robot? Human ankle leads to missing man! Intimates for inmates! || August 23

PHUKET XTRA - August 23 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Noise complaint leads to death |:| Baby dugong Yamil dies |:| Intimates for inmates bra drive! |:| Plastic bag-gobbling robots |:| Human ankle leads to missing man's body Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 23 August 2019, 06:09PM

Phuket community
Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

What a mess...this is going to go over great in both the UK and the Indian community. Bad enough to...(Read More)

Yamil is dead

"..do they speak Dugongese?" Must be that kind of joke people laughing in the outback abou...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

@Sajanee,sorry that doesn't top my list.Not even top 500.Being drunk and naked and breaking in s...(Read More)

Yamil is dead

Their track record isn"t too good.. and how do they know it was suffering" internal stomac...(Read More)

Yamil is dead

I refrained from posting a less than optimistic prognosis for Yamil last night, but I knew this was ...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

And to top your ridiculous list Gerry, Bullman was drunk and totally naked when he broke into the B...(Read More)

Behind bras: GMS Duty Free calls for donated intimates for inmates

K,please stop your clamor.Donate one,even if it is a second hand one from your own collection....(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

This is full of rubbish! how is he given bail. And the story is one sided. ...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

"There was no steak knife involved.Moreover,they are vegetarian"!!!Uuhmm,yes.I have read m...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

And the fact that a murderer can so easily get bail.... disgusting!...(Read More)

 

