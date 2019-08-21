THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Behind bras: GMS Duty Free calls for donated intimates for inmates

GMS Duty Free are encouraging Phuket residents to donate new or second-hand bras to their women’s underwear department for female inmates at Phuket Provincial Prison.

Community
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 August 2019, 10:00AM

Bras can be donated up until August 31.

Bras can be donated up until August 31.

The project, named ‘GMS Bra Charity’, runs until August 31 and welcomes all bras, so long as they are in good condition. Those who donate will receive a B100 voucher to spend in the department store’s women’s under­wear department.

CEO Natthaphol Hongsrisook said, “We can’t deny that [society] doesn’t pay enough attention to female inmates’ lack of living necessities. The Depart­ment of Corrections has a low budget and is not able to provide these necessi­ties. GMS Duty Free sees this problem and wants to help. That’s what inspired the ‘GMS Bra Charity’ project.”

There are currently 409 female in­mates incarcerated at Phuket Provincial Prison, and the Phuket community often donates necessities to them to mark spe­cial occasions, such as His Majesty the King’s birthday. GMS Duty Free chose August to coincide with Mother’s Day and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birth­day which fall on August 12.

“We are pleased to receive bras in good condition to donate to female in­mates at Phuket Prison. GMS Duty Free will be a representative of love and en­couragement. We hope to spread positive energy and also hope that the inmates will be able to live in society happily after they’re discharged from prison,” Natthaphol added.

“Those who are interested can donate from today (August 15) until August 31.”

GMS Duty Free is located at 888 Moo 1, Kathu, 83120. For more infor­mation, contact Marketing Advisor Mimmem on 085-6648782.

