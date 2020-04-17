Tiger Fundraiser 1
Tiger Fundraiser 2
Donations for needy
PHUKET XTRA - April 17 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Checking on Phuket Zoo tigers |:| Local Chalong vendors feed unemployed neighbors |:| Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ’COVID hotel’ |:| Thailand cases now 2,700, 1 new in Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 17 April 2020, 09:23PM
That Nanai road in Patong is many times a 'life/die problem' area. Thai and foreigners. Many...(Read More)
Great News - who knew the alcohol ban would be so effective? Just one new case in 2 days!...(Read More)
Seized in 2016??? Why were these 7 vessels during the last 4 years not 'legal wise processed&#...(Read More)
Irresponsible...At the least, "Uncle" should have been chucked in the drunk tank, then fin...(Read More)
Nice action of the Rawai Mayor, however 'uncle' should have given a fine for drunk driving. ...(Read More)
By now it is very well known what Corona figures are in Chalong, Rawai and Naiharn. If they are zero...(Read More)
Who it’s the real owner of this “zoo“ ?...(Read More)
This place was a black mark on Phuket already 20 years ago. How is it still able to remain open? Non...(Read More)
How nice was that for a change...(Read More)
A completely different story would have happened if Uncle had been a Farang....(Read More)
