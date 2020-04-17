THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo tigers inspected? Feeding the needy! Thailand COVID cases at 2,700! || April 17

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo tigers inspected? Feeding the needy! Thailand COVID cases at 2,700! || April 17

PHUKET XTRA - April 17 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Checking on Phuket Zoo tigers |:| Local Chalong vendors feed unemployed neighbors |:| Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ’COVID hotel’ |:| Thailand cases now 2,700, 1 new in Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 17 April 2020, 09:23PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Navy assures Phuket fishing fleet clear of COVID-19
Drug raids net five suspects, nearly 10k meth pills, 300g of ice
One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192
Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll 50%
One new national death but rate of infection continues to slow
Hotels broaden horizons to overcome COVID crisis
Intensive COVID checks to start in Bang Tao area
Seized IUU fishing boat burns near Phuket pier
Prayut orders review of 5k cash scheme
US outlines phased reopening, as China faces virus ire
Mai Khao turtle nest fails to produce hatchlings
Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck
Woman found hanged in Phuket Town
Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close
Ao Yon burglar arrested

 

Phuket community
Patong masseuse, 26, found hanged from apartment awning

That Nanai road in Patong is many times a 'life/die problem' area. Thai and foreigners. Many...(Read More)

One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

Great News - who knew the alcohol ban would be so effective? Just one new case in 2 days!...(Read More)

Seized IUU fishing boat burns near Phuket pier

Seized in 2016??? Why were these 7 vessels during the last 4 years not 'legal wise processed&#...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

Irresponsible...At the least, "Uncle" should have been chucked in the drunk tank, then fin...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

Nice action of the Rawai Mayor, however 'uncle' should have given a fine for drunk driving. ...(Read More)

Intensive COVID checks to start in Bang Tao area

By now it is very well known what Corona figures are in Chalong, Rawai and Naiharn. If they are zero...(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

Who it’s the real owner of this “zoo“ ?...(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

This place was a black mark on Phuket already 20 years ago. How is it still able to remain open? Non...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

How nice was that for a change...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

A completely different story would have happened if Uncle had been a Farang....(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Seara Sports
Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 