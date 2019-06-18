Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo inspected? Pregnant wife pushed off cliff! A motosai database? || June 18

PHUKET XTRA - June 18 Officials: No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo |:| Military school owner arrested |:| Husband pushed pregnant wife off cliff? |:| BKK to create motosai database? |:| Taxi driver’s fatal crash Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 18 June 2019, 06:35PM

 

 

Phuket community
No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

COME ON. ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Herein lies the problem. The officials that do the inspections are either paid for their favorable r...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

As if there aren't enough fast and furious drivers already on the roads in Phuket, now to glorif...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

For a country that finds no sign of prostitution in Pattaya, not finding cruelty at the zoo is hardl...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

“No evidence of animal cruelty has been found.”. Just in the same way than Thai police can make...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

This is similar to the police walking along Bangla Road recently and reporting that "nope...ain...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

That concrete cell that the tiger is shown in should be considered as cruelty to animals. What a ho...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

what ever anybody in Thailand is planing or doing - for mister kurt it is negativ!! ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

We can ask General Pom Prawit to which hospital in Switserland he went for heart surgery and go goes...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested after fatal motorcycle-taxi brawl

In BP I red that the 2 motorcycle groups were illegal! How is that possible without police knowledge...(Read More)

 

