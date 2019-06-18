Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket airport taxi driver questioned after collision kills motorbike rider

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver is being questioned by Thalang Police after a motorbike rider died after hitting the left side of the taxi while passing through a busy intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd last night (June 17)

transporttourismaccidentsSafetydeathpatongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 June 2019, 01:53PM

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 29-year-old taxi driver, Phrapan Chaipakdee, was waiting at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 29-year-old taxi driver, Phrapan Chaipakdee, was waiting at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, at the locally called Khao Lan intersection* (see map below), at 9:35pm.

Officers arrived at the scene to a black Honda Wave motorbike on the ground in the centre of the three southbound lanes and a silver Toyota Altis Phuket-registered “green plate” taxi stopped in the right hand lane.

The taxi had damage to one of the doors on its left side.

By the time police arrived, the motorbike rider 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala had been rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old taxi driver, Phrapan Chaipakdee, was waiting at the scene.

According to the police initial investigation report, Mr Phrapan told police that he was driving Indian tourists from Phuket International Airport to Patong when the accident happened.

As he was passing through the intersection, Mr Somchit rode his motorbike from the left side of his car and carelessly changed the lane, Mr Phrapan said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Phrapan said that he tried but was unable to avoid the collision.

The bike hit his car and fell down, he added.

Mr Phrapan was taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning, police noted in their report.

Thalang Police took more seven months to present to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office a formal request to charge 29-year-old Phuket airport taxi driver Marut Puangsombat with reckless driving causing death after he wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike rider whilst driving a tourist from the airport during morning rush hour traffic in October last year.

The lead police investigator in that case, Capt Suporn Mueangkai of the Thalang Police, took 217 days complete his investigation. He handed the case over to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with legal action on June 4. (See story here.)

 

* The Khao Lan Intersection is the local name of the intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn where Route 4015 (Ban Khao Lan – Ban Bangjo Rd) joins on the west side and the unnamed Rural Road Route 3028 joins on the east side. The intersection is continually busy and is controlled by traffic lights. (See location here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash

 

Phuket community
No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

COME ON. ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Herein lies the problem. The officials that do the inspections are either paid for their favorable r...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

As if there aren't enough fast and furious drivers already on the roads in Phuket, now to glorif...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

For a country that finds no sign of prostitution in Pattaya, not finding cruelty at the zoo is hardl...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

“No evidence of animal cruelty has been found.”. Just in the same way than Thai police can make...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

This is similar to the police walking along Bangla Road recently and reporting that "nope...ain...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

That concrete cell that the tiger is shown in should be considered as cruelty to animals. What a ho...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

what ever anybody in Thailand is planing or doing - for mister kurt it is negativ!! ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

We can ask General Pom Prawit to which hospital in Switserland he went for heart surgery and go goes...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested after fatal motorcycle-taxi brawl

In BP I red that the 2 motorcycle groups were illegal! How is that possible without police knowledge...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Baan and Beyond
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion

 