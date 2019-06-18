PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver is being questioned by Thalang Police after a motorbike rider died after hitting the left side of the taxi while passing through a busy intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd last night (June 17)

transporttourismaccidentsSafetydeathpatongpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 June 2019, 01:53PM

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 29-year-old taxi driver, Phrapan Chaipakdee, was waiting at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

the motorbike rider, 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala, was rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, at the locally called Khao Lan intersection* (see map below), at 9:35pm.

Officers arrived at the scene to a black Honda Wave motorbike on the ground in the centre of the three southbound lanes and a silver Toyota Altis Phuket-registered “green plate” taxi stopped in the right hand lane.

The taxi had damage to one of the doors on its left side.

By the time police arrived, the motorbike rider 45-year-old Somchit Phimmala had been rushed unconscious to Thalang Hospital for serious injuries to his head and legs. He was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old taxi driver, Phrapan Chaipakdee, was waiting at the scene.

According to the police initial investigation report, Mr Phrapan told police that he was driving Indian tourists from Phuket International Airport to Patong when the accident happened.

As he was passing through the intersection, Mr Somchit rode his motorbike from the left side of his car and carelessly changed the lane, Mr Phrapan said.

Mr Phrapan said that he tried but was unable to avoid the collision.

The bike hit his car and fell down, he added.

Mr Phrapan was taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning, police noted in their report.

Thalang Police took more seven months to present to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office a formal request to charge 29-year-old Phuket airport taxi driver Marut Puangsombat with reckless driving causing death after he wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike rider whilst driving a tourist from the airport during morning rush hour traffic in October last year.

The lead police investigator in that case, Capt Suporn Mueangkai of the Thalang Police, took 217 days complete his investigation. He handed the case over to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with legal action on June 4. (See story here.)

* The Khao Lan Intersection is the local name of the intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn where Route 4015 (Ban Khao Lan – Ban Bangjo Rd) joins on the west side and the unnamed Rural Road Route 3028 joins on the east side. The intersection is continually busy and is controlled by traffic lights. (See location here.)