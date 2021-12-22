|
PHUKET XTRA - December 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand |:| Over 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared |:| Phuket marks 35 Covid cases over last 24 hours |:| Missing infected tourist surrenders |:| 2 arrested for attempted murder Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 22 December 2021, 07:05PM
