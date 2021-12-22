BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22

PHUKET XTRA - December 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand |:| Over 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared |:| Phuket marks 35 Covid cases over last 24 hours |:| Missing infected tourist surrenders |:| 2 arrested for attempted murder Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 22 December 2021, 07:05PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand
Singapore suspends new ticket sales for quarantine-free arrivals
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel
Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz
Fishing boat rescues woman after jump from Phuket bridge
Two arrested for attempted assassination in Phuket
Government to spend B35bn on COVID vaccines
Different Forms of Forex Trading: Which One is Best for Beginners
Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mandatory quarantine reinstated for Thailand but Phuket Sandbox to continue || December 21
Mandatory quarantine reinstated amid Omicron concerns
Phuket New Year’s Eve all-nighter cancelled
Phuket to be first in Thailand to roll out fourth-jab COVID vaccinations
Prayut is public’s favourite politician, says Super Poll

 

Phuket community
Siam Land Flying will help restore the Thai Tourism Industry

Sure it will. The only thing wealthy flyers care about is a terminal they are in for 30 minutes, or...(Read More)

Phuket New Year’s Eve all-nighter cancelled

Guess no one cares at New Years Eve what a Governor orders or not. People let not 'cancel' t...(Read More)

Government to spend B35bn on COVID vaccines

Europe is not using A-Z anymore. Did they dump their left over stock in Thailand.?...(Read More)

Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

He surrendered to police in Koh Samui. Clearly up to something, initially to Pattaya to throw of the...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

The same campaign twice a year followed by the same boring comments .Yawn....(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

Please...stop this nonsense...everyone knows it is empty blather. Just like the helmet crack-down.....(Read More)

Two arrested for attempted assassination in Phuket

Dangerous punk thugs that have already proven their willingness to take another persons life, yet th...(Read More)

‘Test & Go’ country list to change

Whoops that should read Swine flu - H1N1, a type A influenza particle, not related to the "c...(Read More)

‘Test & Go’ country list to change

It's long been a theory of mine that the most vociferous of Thai apologists do not actually res...(Read More)

More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal

Watched as a local grocery chain manager put perfectly recyclable office paper in a pail of vegeta...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 