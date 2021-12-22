Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 25 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 21), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,147.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 December 2021, 09:30AM

The PPHO report for Dec 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:39pm.

The report for Dec 21 marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and nine new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 25 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 282, as follows:

Dec 15 - 50 new cases

Dec 16 - 44 new cases

Dec 17 - 45 new cases

Dec 18 - 28 new cases

Dec 19 - 44 new cases

Dec 20 - 46 new cases

Dec 21 - 25 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (+1), as well as 38 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 292 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 74 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 21, 439 people were under medical care or supervision, 15 fewer than the 454 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,708 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 51 more than the 18,657 reported yesterday.

The report recorded one person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 44 to 41.

According to the report for Dec 21, there is still one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 112 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 48 ‘Green’ patients (-9).

A further 103 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-2), and 41 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-3), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 21 also marked that of 1,937 hospital beds in total available (-278), 305 were occupied (-16).