PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket welcomes in 2020! Plastic bag ban in full effect! Fatal exploding firework? || January 2

PHUKET XTRA - January 2 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket welcomes 2020! |:| Zero deaths so far, nationally different story |:| Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home! |:| Brit killed by firework in Pattaya |: Provinces warned of severe drought Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 2 January 2020, 05:57PM

New Year beach sing-along ends with jealous stab in the neck, beating
Phuket starts the new year with zero deaths
Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020
Australia orders mass evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave
Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home
Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya
Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths
Road deaths rise to 256 after 5 days of New Year holiday travel
Country to be warned of sex offenders
His Majesty delivers New Year address
Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Govt postpones land tax
Crimes that shocked the nation in 2019
Phuket Red Cross Fair underway
Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon

 

Phuket community
Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

...Help to save the world....(Read More)

Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

As we don't have trains running on steam anymore, the plastic industry has to realise herself th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

All these 'blessings' will be forgotten the day this year when Phuket is without water. Phuk...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

Lucky that it was only the person tried to light the illegal piece of firework who became a victim, ...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

@C.S. Probably more another sad example how careless people are when handling fireworks. Just ignor...(Read More)

Phuket survives New Year's Eve with no deaths

If those statistics are to be believed then that shows progress. Well done....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Damn... we need editing function back.... should read "many buy their way in."...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

Another sad example of how laws in Thailand are routinely ignored to the detriment of everyone's...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of 'Seven Days' New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

g2x3k... read the article which states: "Throughout the 24 period from midnight to midnight of ...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of 'Seven Days' road-safety campaign

Fantasy Island. Forget facts. Just lay back and imagine....(Read More)

 

