Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths

Phuket survives New Year's Eve with no deaths

PHUKET: Phuket managed to survive New Year’s Eve, Day 5 of the “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the New Year, with no deaths, Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan announced at the daily morning briefing of the campaign at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 1).

Wednesday 1 January 2020, 04:12PM

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan at the meeting this morning (Jan 1). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan at the meeting this morning (Jan 1). Photo: PR Dept

Referring to the official report compiled by the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), Vice Governor Wongsakorn explained that during the 24 hours of Day 5 of the campaign, from midnight to midnight on Dec 31, Phuket recorded 15 people injured in 14 separate accidents. Eight of the accidents were in Muang District, three were in Kathu, and three in Thalang, V/Gov Wongsakorn said.

The latest report brought Phuket's official tally for the Seven Days campaign so far to 38 people injured in 43 accidents.

Vice Governor Wongsakorn also reported that police in Phuket issued 1,437 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Dec 31, as follows:

• 38 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 106 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 404 fined for driving without a licence

• 31 fined speeding

• 60 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 73 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 43 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

La Boucherie

• 49 fined for using mobile phones while driving

• 38 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period

• 595 people fined for not wearing helmets

While Phuket has so far managed to avoid any fatalities during this year’s Seven Days road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays, the island saw 92 people killed and 9,365 injured on Phuket’s roads throughout 2019.

According to statistics on the Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) website, there were 9,457 road accidents in Phuket throughout the year – 9,320 of those accidents involved motorbikes.

All of those killed in Phuket road accidents throughout last year were on motorbikes, none of those killed were in cars, the website statistics reveal.

Phuket’s Muang District, specifically areas in and around Phuket Town, remains the most lethal, with the district home to 5,083 reported accidents throughout the year, resulting in 43 people killed in 5964 people injured.

Thalang District during 2019 saw 33 people killed and 1,729 people injured in 1,511 accidents, while Kathu District, which includes Patong, saw 16 people killed and 1,672 injured in 1,471 accidents.

Nationwide, a total of 42 people were killed and 567 injured in 542 road accidents across the country yesterday.

The latest accidents brought the death and injury tally for the Seven Days campaign to 256 dead and 2,588 injured in 2,529 road accidents across the country from Dec 27 to 31, Veera Khengkasikarn, inspector-general of the Education Ministry said today (Jan 1). (See story here.)

