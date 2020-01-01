Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Road deaths rise to 256 after 5 days of New Year holiday travel

Road deaths rise to 256 after 5 days of New Year holiday travel

BANGKOK: The accumulated death toll rose to 256 yesterday (Dec 31), the fifth day of the “seven dangerous days’’ of New Year holiday travel, with Bangkok recording the most deaths.

transportaccidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 January 2020, 04:06PM

Heavy traffic is seen in Nang Rong district of Buri Ram province today as New Year revellers start to return to Bangkok. Photo: Surachai Piragsa / Bangkok Post

Heavy traffic is seen in Nang Rong district of Buri Ram province today as New Year revellers start to return to Bangkok. Photo: Surachai Piragsa / Bangkok Post

A total of 256 died and 2,588 injured in 2,529 road accidents across the country from Dec 27 to 31, Veera Khengkasikarn, inspector-general of the Education Ministry said today (Jan 1).

On Dec 31 alone, a total of 42 people were killed and 567 injured in 542 road accidents across the country.

If the numbers are correct, the road toll was slightly lower in terms of deaths and significantly lower in terms of injuries than on an average day in Thailand.

Road accidents killed 45 people and injured 2,523 each day on average from January to October 2019, according to data compiled by the central road accident claims company, Road Accident Victims Protection Co.

Over the Dec 27-31 period, Bangkok had the highest number of deaths at 12, while Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of injuries and road accidents at 77 and 76 respectively. Eleven provinces recorded no deaths.

Mr Veera said many revellers were expected to start returning to Bangkok on Wednesday. Traffic on main roads would be heavier, he warned.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya
Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths
Country to be warned of sex offenders
His Majesty delivers New Year address
Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Govt postpones land tax
Crimes that shocked the nation in 2019
Phuket Red Cross Fair underway
Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Castrating rapists? Over 39Mn tourist arrivals! Another Tham Luang hero dies! || December 30
Popular Two Chefs restaurant in Patong destroyed by fire
Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign
Anutin, Somsak push for removal of kratom, cannabis from drugs list
Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”
Tourist arrivals hit record 39mn

 

Phuket community
Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

The only thing the V/Gov made clear is that he doesn't understand how the tourist transport mafi...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

If all these thai traffic rules are nicely obeyed than there would be not falling asleep Taxi- and t...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

Oh Dek... so now you write about yourself... you old grumpy... I hope 2020 is a more enlightening ye...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

that's why good friend just died instantly tonight ? so full of bs ...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

6 'accidents' my backside!!...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

I'll imagine anything I wish, and write about it, too. ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Don't know where you get your "facts" from, but the educational qualifications prior t...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

We're not talking about foreign insurances, but your allegation of international safety control,...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

You allege that " installation is not build and safety certified by foreign organisations"...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

The Thai official Country wise count of wounded and deaths statistics figures are going down! Fantas...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thailand Yacht Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 