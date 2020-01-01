Road deaths rise to 256 after 5 days of New Year holiday travel

BANGKOK: The accumulated death toll rose to 256 yesterday (Dec 31), the fifth day of the “seven dangerous days’’ of New Year holiday travel, with Bangkok recording the most deaths.

transportaccidentsdeath

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 January 2020, 04:06PM

Heavy traffic is seen in Nang Rong district of Buri Ram province today as New Year revellers start to return to Bangkok. Photo: Surachai Piragsa / Bangkok Post

A total of 256 died and 2,588 injured in 2,529 road accidents across the country from Dec 27 to 31, Veera Khengkasikarn, inspector-general of the Education Ministry said today (Jan 1). On Dec 31 alone, a total of 42 people were killed and 567 injured in 542 road accidents across the country. If the numbers are correct, the road toll was slightly lower in terms of deaths and significantly lower in terms of injuries than on an average day in Thailand. Road accidents killed 45 people and injured 2,523 each day on average from January to October 2019, according to data compiled by the central road accident claims company, Road Accident Victims Protection Co. Over the Dec 27-31 period, Bangkok had the highest number of deaths at 12, while Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of injuries and road accidents at 77 and 76 respectively. Eleven provinces recorded no deaths. Mr Veera said many revellers were expected to start returning to Bangkok on Wednesday. Traffic on main roads would be heavier, he warned. Read original story here.