PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket travel reopens as first tourists arrive |:| July 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket travel reopens as first tourists arrive |:| July 1

PHUKET XTRA - July 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket DSI Chief investigates Phuket forest |:| Thais top list of online shoppers |:| First Phuket Sandbox tourists arrive |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 1 July 2021, 08:08PM

