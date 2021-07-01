The Phuket News
Prayut arrives in Phuket

Prayut arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha arrived in Phuket this morning to begin his inspection of the island’s preparedness for receiving vaccinated foriegn tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which begins today (July 1).

tourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 July 2021, 12:55PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived in Phuket this morning (July 21). Photo: PR Dept

PM Prayut inspected the procedures to be followed at the airport in checking tourists to make sure they are to be permitted to enter Phuket under the scheme.

According to his official schedule, after his visit at the airport, PM Prayut will inspect Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai, the site of the only bridge onto the island, before inspecting the ’EOC Command Center’ at Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town.

He will then meet with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and other Phuket officials at the Royal Phuket City Hotel, where he will have lunch.

At 1:45pm, he will preside over what is described as the opening ceremony of “Hug Thai Hug Phuket” campaign, to be hosted by the Thai Chamber of Commerce at the Central Phuket shopping mall.

Christy Sweet | 01 July 2021 - 15:27:58 

It was Prayut's insistence of  relaxing rules for Songkran that led to the epidemic we are in now.  Meanwhile-"Hug Thai Hug" ?  Yes, let's all hug  while most have had one dose of a 58% efficacy vaccine that requires 2 injections -and will offer no protection against rising variants.

 

