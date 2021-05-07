PHUKET XTRA - May 7 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket American confesses to murder of pregnant wife |:| Testing upon Phuket arrivals reconsidered |:| |:| Thailand Covid update |:| Activist makes bail |:| Schools to decide how to proceed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 7 May 2021, 07:36PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
did anyone register successfully on that thailand must win website? I tried, its not available in en...(Read More)
How about the foreign tourists still here, especially those over 60. No consideration us. We are hel...(Read More)
Talk is cheap. As of today 7 May, none of these are possible. “...Foreigners who want vaccination...(Read More)
Health care workers first, elderly or immune compromised 2nd, then everyone else. Making whitey ha...(Read More)
Good choice since they are only about 58% effective on asymptomatic people, (the ones that take 30 ...(Read More)
long live the student..and the revolution.... and after the latest Eroin dealer MP ruling we need re...(Read More)
hard to listen their nonsense on a daily basis.........(Read More)
Really do not get the logic on this. Because Thai people have to pay the rapid testing will be scra...(Read More)
Kurt and captain jack have never said anything positive about thsiland or thsi issues or everything ...(Read More)
Classic- now that Thais may have to pay for it we will 'reconsider' testing. ...(Read More)
