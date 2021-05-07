The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket adds Krabi, Trang to ‘red zone’ entry requirements

Phuket adds Krabi, Trang to ‘red zone’ entry requirements

PHUKET: Phuket officials have added Ranong, Krabi, Trang and Phatthalung to the list of ‘red zone’ provinces for which people arriving from must comply with the requirement to prove that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving, or else face a rapid antigen test as an initial step to determine whether or not they are infected.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 May 2021, 12:38PM

A man is tested at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai as part of the process of being allowed onto Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

A man is tested at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai as part of the process of being allowed onto Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

The provinces were added to the previous list of 21  red zone’ provinces in an order issued late yesterday (May 6).

As such, the full list of 25 ‘red zone’ provinces, including Phuket, required to abide by the more stringent measures in order to enter Phuket as of last night is now: Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Tak, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Sa Kaeo, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Surat Thani, Ranong, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung and people who leave Phuket and return. 

Regarding the cost of the rapid antigen test, if required, the order repeated from the previous order (now rescinded): “The Ministry of Public Health is responsible for the cost, except foreigners must be responsible for their own expenses.”

The news was announced by Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong yesterday (May 6).

The official order, signed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, is marked to remain in effect until May 15. 

The order issued late yesterday also made formal the requirement for all goods transport drivers passing through the checkpoint onto the island during the hours 11pm to 5am, when all other traffic onto the island is prohibited, to pass the same requirements as people arriving from ‘red zone’ provinces.

Thai Residential

Under the order, drivers of trucks delivering essential goods must have completed two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognised by the Thai Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or the drivers must have been tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or rapid antigen test within 72 hours before departure and be able to prove such with a medical certificate.

“If any driver is unable to prove [the above] with a certificate, they must wait until the time that Phuket Check Point normally opens [so they may be tested by health officials],” the order noted.

“Drivers must also show the goods they are delivering to staff at the checkpoint,” the order added.

The checkpoint onto Phuket was ordered to close nightly from 11pm to 5am after health officers working there became “exhausted”.

In the first seven days since the requirement came into effect on Apr 22, the officers had tested more than 22,000 people coming onto the island.

As of Wednesday (May 5), the medical workers at the checkpoint had tested more than 40,000 people.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chalong Police arrest man for drugs
Phuket officials consider lifting rapid test requirement
The Key Advantages of Using an IT Help Desk
‘Rung’ released on bail after 59 days
Cases must drop for sandbox scheme
Stimulus scheme ‘not a free lunch’
Foreigners to get ‘equal access’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island expat vaccinations announced! Convicted drug trafficker now a Thai Minister || May 6
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Phuket gets B1bn for job-creation projects, help COVID unemployed
Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats
COVID alert for Patong restaurant
Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban
Chiang Mai sandbox on course for October
Government unveils B225bn relief plan

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials consider lifting rapid test requirement

Really do not get the logic on this. Because Thai people have to pay the rapid testing will be scra...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

Kurt and captain jack have never said anything positive about thsiland or thsi issues or everything ...(Read More)

Phuket officials consider lifting rapid test requirement

Classic- now that Thais may have to pay for it we will 'reconsider' testing. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials consider lifting rapid test requirement

The information can change all the time. What about a bit coordination between Government bodies? Sk...(Read More)

Foreigners to get ‘equal access’

Foreign tourists still here for whatever reason seem to have been forgotten. When can we get vaccina...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

@kurt all expats will be vaccinated they will give priority to those with work permits then over 60...(Read More)

Phuket gets B1bn for job-creation projects, help COVID unemployed

Just divvy up the cash and give it to people to stay home and shut it all down or 3 weeks. These ...(Read More)

Cases must drop for sandbox scheme

Number of Covid-19 cases must drop first to zero, says Min Phiphat. Mr Kongdak talks about bringing ...(Read More)

Chiang Mai sandbox on course for October

Agree, Kurt. It's akin to taking only 4 days of a 7 day course of antibiotics and ending up with...(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

Skip, The RA tests have a failure rate of just under 50% when people are asymptomatic, and is how ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura

 