1- Gun that killed net idol ‘belonged to boyfriend’s father’
2- Crackdown on stray dogs in Phuket Town
3- Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief
4- Hospital director, two others, nabbed for buying teenage sex
PHUKET XTRA - April 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 21 April 2023, 05:15PM
1- Gun that killed net idol ‘belonged to boyfriend’s father’
2- Crackdown on stray dogs in Phuket Town
3- Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief
4- Hospital director, two others, nabbed for buying teenage sex
Have a news tip-off? Click here
So people didn't travel for the last three years? Totally, utterly wrong. ...(Read More)
@Kurt. As I said, there are none so ignorant.........(Read More)
Actually, the Ft money goes directly into the treasuries of authorities. If there was any real conce...(Read More)
Recommendations Prof Durast are good. Problem is, the Thai polluters ignore that for years already. ...(Read More)
Wouldn't it be nice if rental bikes were limited by law to be electric scooters - with a top spe...(Read More)
Seen the inpact of the 'flying rider' on the Isuzu and it's driver, sure high body speed...(Read More)
*** Opec....(Read More)
Russian war and production decrease by Opeq ( mainly Saudi Aradia) drives up oil &gas prices all...(Read More)
The bathtub Captain K. has spoken. It's all good now !...(Read More)
Sad to hear if a foreign retiree/expat needs to turn everything possible off to save some money. Def...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.