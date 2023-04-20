Crackdown on stray dogs in Phuket Town

PHUKET: A crackdown on stray dogs was launched yesterday (Apr 19) in Phuket Town after authorities received a series of complaints from disgruntled local residents.

animalsSafety

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 April 2023, 05:26PM

Representatives from the veterinary team of the Department of Public Health and Environment and officials from Phuket Municipality captured two stray dogs in the Taling Chan community after a number of residents had complained that a pack of dogs had been causing a nuisance.

They stated specifically that the stray dogs had been chasing after motorcycles and defecating on public streets and on the grounds of people’s properties.

Chua Kongjeen, a consultant to the Phuket Mayor, was joined by Phuket City council members Suwanan Peripas and Sittisak Wimolrat who led the team to successfully capture the two of the dogs responsible for the disorder. The remainder of the dogs managed to successfully evade capture by running away.

The two captured dogs were then taken to the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter (Suan Pa Bang Kanun) where they were examined for diseases before being vaccinated and sterilised. It was confirmed that the two dogs would subsequently remain under the care of the shelter.

The municipality report stated that even though they are trying to solve the stray dog problem with preventive methods including vaccination and sterilisation, it remains a serious challenge as people persist in dumping unwated dogs on the street.

Additionally, people allowing their dogs to roam freely on the streets compounds the problem, the officials said.

The team confirmed that they will return to the area soon in an effort to track down the remaining dogs who had managed to flee.

Meanwhile, Kathu Municipality in collaboration with the Department of Livestock Development and the Soi Dog Foundation has announced it is launching a rabies vaccination drive for dogs.

The campaign will take place at five different local sites starting tomorrow (Apr 21), running from 9am until 4pm each day.

The dates and locations of the campaign are as follows:

Apr 21 at the sports field park, Kathu District

Apr 24 at Wat Kathu

Apr 25 at the Orb School, Ban Mai Smooth

Apr 26 at Thung Thong Shrine

Apr 27 at Wat Ket Ho

For more information please contact the Division of Public Health and Environment Veterinary Work at (tel) 0-7632-1500