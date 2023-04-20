Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Crackdown on stray dogs in Phuket Town

Crackdown on stray dogs in Phuket Town

PHUKET: A crackdown on stray dogs was launched yesterday (Apr 19) in Phuket Town after authorities received a series of complaints from disgruntled local residents.

animalsSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 April 2023, 05:26PM

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

Photo: Phuket Municipality / Facebook

« »

Representatives from the veterinary team of the Department of Public Health and Environment and officials from Phuket Municipality captured two stray dogs in the Taling Chan community after a number of residents had complained that a pack of dogs had been causing a nuisance.

They stated specifically that the stray dogs had been chasing after motorcycles and defecating on public streets and on the grounds of people’s properties.

Chua Kongjeen, a consultant to the Phuket Mayor, was joined by Phuket City council members Suwanan Peripas and Sittisak Wimolrat who led the team to successfully capture the two of the dogs responsible for the disorder. The remainder of the dogs managed to successfully evade capture by running away.

The two captured dogs were then taken to the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter (Suan Pa Bang Kanun) where they were examined for diseases before being vaccinated and sterilised. It was confirmed that the two dogs would subsequently remain under the care of the shelter.

The municipality report stated that even though they are trying to solve the stray dog problem with preventive methods including vaccination and sterilisation, it remains a serious challenge as people persist in dumping unwated dogs on the street.

Thai Residential

Additionally, people allowing their dogs to roam freely on the streets compounds the problem, the officials said.

The team confirmed that they will return to the area soon in an effort to track down the remaining dogs who had managed to flee.

Meanwhile, Kathu Municipality in collaboration with the Department of Livestock Development and the Soi Dog Foundation has announced it is launching a rabies vaccination drive for dogs.

The campaign will take place at five different local sites starting tomorrow (Apr 21), running from 9am until 4pm each day.

The dates and locations of the campaign are as follows:
Apr 21 at the sports field park, Kathu District
Apr 24 at Wat Kathu
Apr 25 at the Orb School, Ban Mai Smooth
Apr 26 at Thung Thong Shrine
Apr 27 at Wat Ket Ho
For more information please contact the Division of Public Health and Environment Veterinary Work at (tel) 0-7632-1500

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket smog coming from the north, Tourist fee by September || April 20
Patong police nab motorbike thief
Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident
Phuket selects ‘Outstanding Woman of the Year’
India’s population to surpass China mid-year: UN
Smog coming from the North, says PSU professor
Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official
Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier
Tourism fee to take effect by September
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ‘Yellow cards’ issues by Phuket Immigration, Speeding tour boats, Rising electric bill || April 19
Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws
Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords
Argentine court confirms 8 to face trial over Maradona death
Phuket forecasts 60% post-Songkran hotel occupancy
Water reserves holding strong

 

Phuket community
American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

just take a video and send it to some news paper or to Andrew macgregor marshall.. i'm sure he l...(Read More)

Tourism fee to take effect by September

pay to breath free smoke all you want.... vert attractive promo for TAT those days ...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

Insurance ? License ? People may call me cold hearted, but I would not donate even 1 Baht. ...(Read More)

Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier

ohh dear.. now we have a real expert talking here.. why they ask this sales lady from a terrible hot...(Read More)

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

Of course would rain clean the air. Not exactly rocket science. ...(Read More)

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

the air “will get better” as the rains start to return. How much does this guy get paid to sa...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

not a big loss...actually we better off without speedy idiots......(Read More)

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

My pony-ometer shows slight heaves, mild coughs and slight whistling on the intake = poor ai...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

@Kurt If you are a concerned citizen, you don't need a work permit to post a photo/video ! Ok,...(Read More)

Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier

LOL. People who are already here and at the restaurant said the haze is not a concern. They're ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna

 