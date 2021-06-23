The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket reopening now official! |:| June 23

PHUKET XTRA - June 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket reopening now officials, rules for arrivals |:| Bar owners, entertainers plea to let them work again |:| Nai Yang Beach cleanup collects 240kg of oil-covered debris |:| COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 23 June 2021, 06:18PM

