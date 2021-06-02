The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise || June 2

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise || June 2

PHUKET XTRA - June 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket officials ignore AstraZeneca promise |:| Man found dead in Patong |:| Bar, club owners plea to reopen |:| Uncle of murdered girl surrenders |:| Gov’t goes after 8 online accounts Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 06:54PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators
Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kathu
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise
Phuket marks COVID-19 death of woman, 86
Urgent aid needed for starving captive elephants
Qatar Airways confirms Phuket flights to resume July 1
Navy defends decision to buy three Chinese-made tanks
WHO approves China’s Sinovac COVID jab
Australian man found dead in Patong
China confirms first human case of bird flu strain
Phuket suffers second COVID death in latest outbreak
Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac
CAAT updates requirements for domestic flight passengers to Phuket
Virus variants to dictate Phuket stays

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

So i got an SMS this morning to provide my passport # & nationality, entered that & received...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Thanks TPN for trying to inform us through this mess but it's impossible to keep up as it change...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

And still no specific mention of the thousands on retirement visas who by definition are at higher r...(Read More)

Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators

Pyongyang Central. Winston Smith had it right....(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

Kurt,just as a reminder.It was you who recommended foreign tourists not to come here out of solidari...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

Is that a one off package, or once a week, once a month, i.e a totally meaningless news article with...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

We should all congratulate Governor Woonciew and Mr Pracha from the M-DES for developing and promoti...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

This small contribution to Phuket households is saying everything about living conditions among Phuk...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Surprised? When you live here permanent for many years you have experienced/learned not to trust the...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Dear CaptainJack69... Thank you - that info was not available at the time the story was posted ye...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
https://sgssecurity.com/

 