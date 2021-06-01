Man found dead in the water south of Patong

PHUKET: Patong Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the sea off Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, yesterday (May 31).

patongdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 01:26PM

Rescue workers perform CPR on the man at the southern end of Patogn Beach yesterday (May 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called at about 3:40pm to come to the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern end of Patong Beach, where a local fisherman had brought the man’s body ashore. The man was unconscious and had no pulse. Regardless, rescue workers administered CPR and rushed him to Patong Hospital, where he was formally pronounced dead. Rescue workers reported that the man had on his person a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box-cutter knife and a bottle of massage oil. Patong Police have yet to confirm the identity of the man, but believe the man to be Thai. Officers are proceeding with their investigation, and are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination of the man’s body.