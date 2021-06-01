The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man found dead in the water south of Patong

Man found dead in the water south of Patong

PHUKET: Patong Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the sea off Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, yesterday (May 31).

patongdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 01:26PM

Rescue workers perform CPR on the man at the southern end of Patogn Beach yesterday (May 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers perform CPR on the man at the southern end of Patogn Beach yesterday (May 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called at about 3:40pm to come to the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern end of Patong Beach, where a local fisherman had brought the man’s body ashore.

The man was unconscious and had no pulse. Regardless, rescue workers administered CPR and rushed him to Patong Hospital, where he was formally pronounced dead. 

Rescue workers reported that the man had on his person a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box-cutter knife and a bottle of massage oil.

Brightview Center

Patong Police have yet to confirm the identity of the man, but believe the man to be Thai.

Officers are proceeding with their investigation, and are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination of the man’s body.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town Mayor confirmed to take office
Malaysia imposes lockdown as Southeast Asia battles virus surge
Patong entertainment venue operators plea to reopen
Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1
WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names
Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage
PM defends defence spending
Phuket daily COVID infections hold at single digits
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket COVID rules relaxed but house gathering still prohibited || May 31
China allows couples to have three children: state media
Rich PAOs scramble to buy vaccines amid slow rollout by government
Mains water supply outage to affect all Pa Khlok
Women warned of birth control pill vaccine risk
Government accused of concealing vaccine data
Ukrainian ambassador dies on Koh Lipe, cause unclear

 

Phuket community
Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

Are there going to be more places to get the PCR test done? If not then Bangkok-Phuket will retain t...(Read More)

Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

The quoted price for the Zurich flight is for a return ticket right? It's already possible to fl...(Read More)

Government accused of concealing vaccine data

Getting 12 doses from a 10 dose vial and delaying a second dose by 600% past the manufacturer's ...(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Is Mr Hogg aware that retirees are on O visas and need B visas in order to comply with labor laws w...(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

And then there's the whiner whining about whiners -which does not have a g in it, dammit. Are ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls for unity, July 1 a ‘mission for all’

The worker camp on Soi 7 is business as usual, happy hour unmasked at the local canteen. Volleyball...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

The variant first detected in India? You mean the India variant? Why patronize the Indian governmen...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

No vaccine shortest? There was for sure in thai prisons. And why make interval vaccination 16 weeks?...(Read More)

PM defends defence spending

Most of the defense budget spent on salaries? Then cut the staff, get rid of the overpaid and overwe...(Read More)

PM defends defence spending

While Thailand's people is suffering Covid-19 the budget of the health Ministry should be higher...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 