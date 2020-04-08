Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8

PHUKET XTRA - April 8 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com PM signs visa amnesty bill for foreigners, yet to be implemented |:| School term postponed until June |:| 111 new Thailand cases, 14 more for Phuket |:| Thailand not testing enough |:| Rest of Phuket to go on lockdown Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 08:20PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs
Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online
Phuket Songkran ground rules laid out
Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor
Thailand confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
14 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 140
Frenchman without mask arrested in Patong
Phuket random testing campaign to test 3,000 people for COVID-19
Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon
Thousands leave virus-hit Wuhan as outbound travel ban lifted
Phuket Immigration launches ‘field offices’ in lockdown areas
Loss of taste, smell ‘early symptom of infection’
623 busted over decree violations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Risk COVID at Immigration? Phuket’s first coronavirus death! More shut downs? || April 7
Three new COVID-19 cases, all from Patong.

 

Phuket community
New bribe details on 2018, 2022 World Cup votes as execs charged

Pascale, on this we agree, had been for decades, but nothing has been done....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

Jor12, oops today you are Padcale "The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

And the worst will be over by April 30? ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

What! Can you Fact Check this please. This makes absolutely no sense. They close the airport, clo...(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

The facts are - as per the article - is that scheduled flights have been stopped by the CAAT, but th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

How about a 20K THB fine for not wearing a crash helmet, RTP seem very keen on enforcing the dumb ma...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

Shwe maybe you could travel over to the governor's office and offer up your superior expertise.....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

@CaptJack69, I doubt you are in a position to know about the necessity to carry out the work. Just s...(Read More)

New bribe details on 2018, 2022 World Cup votes as execs charged

FIFA,as corrupt as it can get....(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

@Shwe. If you know the facts,why you even asked ?...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket

 