Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

PHUKET: All subdistricts in Phuket will be under “lockdown” orders by this coming Monday (Apr 13) and people will be allowed to celebrate Songkran**, but not travel to other parts of the island, the Phuket Governor has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthculture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 04:10PM

People in Phuket wil be allowed to celebrate Songkran, but must stay within their subdistrict, the Governor explained. Photo: Seed Church Thailand

People in Phuket wil be allowed to celebrate Songkran, but must stay within their subdistrict, the Governor explained. Photo: Seed Church Thailand

** A full update on the rules and expected behaviour of people observing Songkran has been posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. See story here.

APOLOGY: The original photo posted with this story has been replaced as it led people to believe that mass water play would be allowed. It is not.

The photo originally shown with this article was a grievous error in judgement. We apologise for any misundertstanding this may have caused.

Patong, Karon, Chalong, Rawai, Kathu and Srisoonthorn subdistricts are already under lockdown orders, rolled out of the past week.

All remaining subdistricts, or “tambon” in Thai, will be under lockdown order for 14 days starting Monday, Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained in a televised interview with state broadcaster MCOT.

The interview went live on the MCOT HD 30 TV channel at midday today (Apr 8).

Phuket is the first province in the country to announce such a measure to try to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus while allowing Songkran celebrations to continue, Governor Phakaphong said.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Door-to-door checks, such as those conducted in Patong this week, will be carried out islandwide, he added.

“Next, we will work together with health officials and police to check every house, check people’s body temperatures and question people about their activities to track down any possible infections of COVID-19,” he explained.

“The police will be involved because they are experienced in questioning people and identifying people who are not telling the truth,” he said.

Phuket’s leading health officials believe that the worst of the infection spread across the island will be over by the end of the month, Governor Phakaphong noted.

“The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee estimates that the situation will be better by April 30,” he said.

“Meanwhile, there are still about 3,000 foreign tourists in Phuket. I was informed of this number by Phuket Immigration. Many of these people still want to leave Phuket. 

“Last night (Apr 7), about 500 people left Phuket on a flight organised by foreign embassies,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

SEC2 | 08 April 2020 - 16:40:46 

And the worst will be over by April 30?

SEC2 | 08 April 2020 - 16:38:22 

What!  Can you Fact Check this please.  This makes absolutely no sense.  They close the airport, close the bridge, close the ports, close the borders between sub-districts, curfew, close the restaurants and stores, BUT they are going to allow people to go into the streets and throw water on each other???

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs
Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8
Phuket Songkran ground rules laid out
Thailand confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
14 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 140
Frenchman without mask arrested in Patong
Phuket random testing campaign to test 3,000 people for COVID-19
Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon
Thousands leave virus-hit Wuhan as outbound travel ban lifted
Phuket Immigration launches ‘field offices’ in lockdown areas
Loss of taste, smell ‘early symptom of infection’
623 busted over decree violations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Risk COVID at Immigration? Phuket’s first coronavirus death! More shut downs? || April 7
Three new COVID-19 cases, all from Patong.

 

Phuket community
New bribe details on 2018, 2022 World Cup votes as execs charged

Pascale, on this we agree, had been for decades, but nothing has been done....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

Jor12, oops today you are Padcale "The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

And the worst will be over by April 30? ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

What! Can you Fact Check this please. This makes absolutely no sense. They close the airport, clo...(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

The facts are - as per the article - is that scheduled flights have been stopped by the CAAT, but th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

How about a 20K THB fine for not wearing a crash helmet, RTP seem very keen on enforcing the dumb ma...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

Shwe maybe you could travel over to the governor's office and offer up your superior expertise.....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

@CaptJack69, I doubt you are in a position to know about the necessity to carry out the work. Just s...(Read More)

New bribe details on 2018, 2022 World Cup votes as execs charged

FIFA,as corrupt as it can get....(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

@Shwe. If you know the facts,why you even asked ?...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 