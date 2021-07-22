The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lifeguard warnings, New order for non-overnight arrivals |:| July 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lifeguard warnings, New order for non-overnight arrivals |:| July 22

PHUKET XTRA - July 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Universities told to cut fees by 50% |:| 7 Airlines ask for B5 bn loan |:| Phuket lifeguard warnings |:| New order for non-overnight arrivals |:| COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 22 July 2021, 07:29PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PPAO eyes B98mn budget to buy Moderna vaccine for Phuket
New order allow specific Phuket arrivals to present one document
Hotel operators hopeful for recovery to start in H2 2021
Phuket Sandbox arrival who fled to Chonburi now in ALQ
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides
Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued
Sealed tours urgent to save Phuket’s dive industry
Health system in crisis, critics tell government
‘Sorry’ for slow vaccine supply
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nearly 9,000 Sandbox tourists, Layan legal loophole, Muay Thai closer to Olympics |:| July 21
Thieves caught cutting power cables for Phuket underpass
Almost 400 denied Phuket land entry under new rules
As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’
Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance

 

Phuket community
PPAO eyes B98mn budget to buy Moderna vaccine for Phuket

B98.258mn for the PPAO to buy 89,326 doses of Moderna. About B1,000 PER DOSE? Really?...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

Same thing happened a few years back when some hotel group weenie types advertised 'Summer Seaso...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

Lifeguards were first alerted after he went to swim where red flags were posted, the lifeguard told ...(Read More)

PPAO eyes B98mn budget to buy Moderna vaccine for Phuket

No study needed that wastes time. Just spend the money and get what's needed....(Read More)

‘Sorry’ for slow vaccine supply

Would Thailand have such a problem now if they admitted the problem a year ago and stepped up and bo...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance

Health insurance from almost all countries rarely mention covid as that's covered unless specifi...(Read More)

‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides

I cannot help being a cynic, but 'provide guidelines for pandemic-related mental health issues&#...(Read More)

‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides

They need financial aid like the western countries have given their citizens . Who comes up with thi...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance

They must have Covid-19 insurance to get COE from Thai embassy, so everyone in the sandbox has one. ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

Great to get news about Phuket in Western Australia. Thanks...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 