The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach are urging all beachgoers to swim only between the red-yellow flags following a spate of foreigners needing rescue, with an Irishman rescued from rocks on Monday and a Polish man rescued just yesterday (July 21).

marineSafetytourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 July 2021, 11:51AM

The Polish man rescued yesterday is given oxygen to help him recover. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Polish man rescued yesterday is given oxygen to help him recover. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Polish man rescued yesterday is given oxygen to help him recover. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Polish man rescued yesterday is given oxygen to help him recover. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Feeling much better, the Polish man poses for a photo with the lifeguards who helped him. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Feeling much better, the Polish man poses for a photo with the lifeguards who helped him. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Irishman was pushed onto rocks on Monday. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Irishman was pushed onto rocks on Monday. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Irishman was left clinging onto rocks while being battered by waves. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Irishman was left clinging onto rocks while being battered by waves. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

A lifeguard on a paddle board rescues the stranded Irishman. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

A lifeguard on a paddle board rescues the stranded Irishman. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

People enjoy Nai Harn Beach yesterdya as strong waves push ashore. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

People enjoy Nai Harn Beach yesterdya as strong waves push ashore. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Lifeguards on watch at Nai hran beach yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lifeguards on watch at Nai hran beach yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A lifeguard keeps an eye on people entering the surf where a red ’no swimming’ flag is posted. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A lifeguard keeps an eye on people entering the surf where a red ’no swimming’ flag is posted. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The beachgoers leave teh water after being told that the red flag marks a dangerous area to swim. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The beachgoers leave teh water after being told that the red flag marks a dangerous area to swim. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The warning came after an Irishman was rescued from being dashed on rocks, and an exhausted Polish man was in need of oxygen after being pulled back onshore from a dangerous rip current.

Lifeguards were first alerted to 30-year-old Polish man at about 11:30am after he went to swim where red ‘no swimming’ flags were posted, Nai Harn lifeguard Narongdet Senajutti told The Phuket News.

“The man was caught in a rip current which took him away from shore. We brought him back to the beach and gave him oxygen,” Mr Narong said.

“The man told us that he went to boxing training before coming to swim. He must have been exhausted from that,” he said.

“On Monday, we helped a 34-year-old Irishman, who asked us to just call him Paul, who jumped to swim from a rock near the hotel where he was staying.

“The area is marked as a dangerous area to swim. He was caught in a vortex which pushed him onto the rocks,” Mr Narong explained.

Thanyapura

A lifeguard on a rescue board paddled out close to the rocks so that the Irishman could swim just a handful of metres and clamber on board, and be brought safely back to the beach.

“He was brought ashore safely but he suffered some scratches along his body,” Mr Narong said.

Fellow lifeguard Nara Ratthanarak explained that there are three lifeguard stations now posted along Nai Harn Beach to keep watch on swimmers during the current dangerous swim conditions.

“To all beachgoers, if we set flag areas [marking where it is safe to swim], please swim only in the areas marked and follow lifeguards’ suggestions, as we have rescued eight people already this month,” Mr Nara said.

“Two years ago we had two people die after being caught in the area where the vortex forms. I always warn foreign visitors to stay away from that area and we always post red flags to prevent people from swimming there,” he said.

“For those who come to the beach with children, do not let them swim alone. Take care of your children, don’t just relax and eat, keep an eye on them,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

bigfishmal@bigpond.com | 22 July 2021 - 14:08:28 

Great to get news about Phuket in Western  Australia. Thanks

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hotel operators hopeful for recovery to start in H2 2021
Phuket Sandbox arrival who fled to Chonburi now in ALQ
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides
Sealed tours urgent to save Phuket’s dive industry
Health system in crisis, critics tell government
‘Sorry’ for slow vaccine supply
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nearly 9,000 Sandbox tourists, Layan legal loophole, Muay Thai closer to Olympics |:| July 21
Thieves caught cutting power cables for Phuket underpass
Almost 400 denied Phuket land entry under new rules
As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’
Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance
British man Phuket’s latest Sandbox infected case
Sandbox visitor facing prosecution for failing to complete 14-day stay
16th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards forges ahead through buyer’s market, expands categories

 

Phuket community
‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides

They need financial aid like the western countries have given their citizens . Who comes up with thi...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance

They must have Covid-19 insurance to get COE from Thai embassy, so everyone in the sandbox has one. ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

Great to get news about Phuket in Western Australia. Thanks...(Read More)

Sealed tours urgent to save Phuket’s dive industry

And why not. A liveaboard boat is just a floating hotel after all, one where it's basically impo...(Read More)

Health system in crisis, critics tell government

Guess it is IMPOSSIBE now to call this for FAKE News, ha? A couple of weeks ago aNutin said that ...(Read More)

Legal loophole stalls clearing of illegal land occupiers at Layan Beach

18 Years of 'fight'? Who believes that? It were 18 years of kick back earnings. By the way, ...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

@r u sure Where did I mention myself ? I got a vaccine and I am registered on Phuket ! It's ab...(Read More)

Legal loophole stalls clearing of illegal land occupiers at Layan Beach

I got tears in my eyes of laughing reading about how roof tiles must be handled. BBQ areas for local...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

It is known now that 12 weeks (!) between 2 jabs is to long. Best vaccination result is a period in ...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

@ r u sure, my wife who is British and 68 tried to register for vaccination, she got an appointment,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center

 