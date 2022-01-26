|
PHUKET XTRA - January 26 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Foreigner shot at Patong resort |:| COVID Update |:| Police who killed doctor ’can’t be ordained’ |:| COVID Visa Extensions until March 25, all other visas roll back to pre-COVID times Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 26 January 2022, 08:55PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@christysweet What are 'presto people?'...(Read More)
...white light restaurants, and must renew permits for the silly reason the alcohol time window goes...(Read More)
Without traffic lights pedestrian crossings in any country are a hazard for everyone involved Stop...(Read More)
Very good famous journalist Jonathan Miller shines his view about the sloppy nonsense Phuket hospit...(Read More)
You would think in all fairness that all people not wearing masks would be prosecuted, not only tour...(Read More)
Cue inbound 'defamation' charges for the Sunday Times exposing the truth. The whole thing is...(Read More)
@JohnC- nice bit of casual racism going on there. Any proof to back up your comment? One wonders why...(Read More)
most of those hospitel do not even have proper hotel licence.... that a fact......(Read More)
thos hospitel are all local run businesses, therefore they all are holes and crappy places....there ...(Read More)
Things can change - and quickly. Look at Times Square in NY City. The Mayor started enforcing the s...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.