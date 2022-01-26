BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Foreigner shot at Patong resort

PHUKET: Patong Police have confirmed the arrest of a Thai man for shooting a foreign man at a resort in Patong in the early hours of this morning (Jan 26).

patongviolencepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 January 2022, 06:59PM

Copies of the police reports supplied to The Phuket News.

A copy of the arrest report provided to The Phuket News confirmed that Thai national Somphot Piemsak, 54, registered as living on Phisit Goranee Rd in Patong, was arrested in front of the B-Lay Tong Phuket resort on the Patong beach road at 4am.

Somphot was found in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and bullets.

Patong Police were notified of the shooting at 1:50am. Police were told that a foreign man had trespassed into the resort and “caused chaos” inside the resort. The foreign man had been confronted and two gunshots were fired, said the report.

Police have not released any further details of the shooting or the arrest.

Police also have not released any details of the victim’s medical condition.

The arrest report did confirm that Somphot was facing charges of “attempt to kill someone” and “carrying a firearm in a city, village or public way without justifiable reason”.

Fascinated | 27 January 2022 - 11:33:06 

@JohnC- nice bit of casual racism going on there. Any proof to back up your comment? One wonders why the hotel got a private citizen in to deal with the matter, not a cop.

JohnC | 27 January 2022 - 09:10:43 

By the sound of his behaviour bet it was a russian.

H2538 | 27 January 2022 - 06:46:26 

Hope its not the face mask campaign in practice ...........

Pooliekev | 26 January 2022 - 22:50:07 

Wow. Seems like another story of a drunk causing chaos and paying the price.

 

