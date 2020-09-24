PHUKET XTRA - September 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket Immigration assures all extensions are 30 days |:| 70% of Phuket tourism businesses remain closed |:| Sri Panwa hearing set |:| Social Media giants vs Thailand |:| Wild monkey sterilisation |:| Boss Red Bull back in Thailand crosshairs Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 24 September 2020, 07:22PM
