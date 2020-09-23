Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Immigration assures all ‘visa extensions’ at least 30 days

Phuket Immigration assures all ‘visa extensions’ at least 30 days

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Udom Thongchin has assured that foreigners who have successfully applied for extensions to their permits-to-stay will be granted at least 30 days’ stay starting from this Sunday (Sept 27).


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 September 2020, 08:01PM

A woman at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town picks up an application form to extend her stay in Thailand on Monday (Sept 21). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A woman at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town picks up an application form to extend her stay in Thailand on Monday (Sept 21). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The confirmation came today after a reader of The Phuket News confirmed that on having an application successfully accepted by Phuket Immigration on Monday (Sept 21), the immigration officer stamped an extension to stay until only Oct 5 – an extension of only 15 days.

Under the current ‘visa amnesty’, which is set to expire this Saturday (Sept 26), the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok has announced "No matter when you came to extend your visa, the permission date of all visa types will start counting from September 27, 2020.” 

Lt Col Udom today repeated that this does apply to extensions being granted through Phuket Immigration – regardless of the date stamped in the passport.

“The stamp in the passport is to indicate when the foreigner is to return to the Phuket Immigration Office in order to have the 30-day extension approved,” Lt Col Udom told The Phuket News today.

“All applications that have been successfully accepted will be granted an extra 30 days’ stay, and the extension will start from Sept 27,” he said.

Lt Col Udom said that Phuket Immigration is not empowered to issue any extensions to permits-to-stay at this time. Instead, applications must be forwarded to the Immigration Bureau regional headquarters in Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

“This is due to clear instructions we have received from Bangkok,” he said.

“We have no choice in the matter,” he added.

Lt Col Udom also confirmed that any “visa extensions” granted during the visa amnesty would come into effect from Sunday (Sept 27), in line with the announcement made by the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok.

"No matter when you came to extend your visa, the permission date of all visa types will start counting from September 27, 2020,” he said, repeating the announcement from Bangkok.

Lt Col Udom also confirmed that the visa extensions coming into effect on Sept 27 did apply to all visa types. 

“This includes all one-year extensions for non-immigrant visas issued during the amnesty for visas such as a Business visa, Education visa, Non-imm O visa and Retirement visa,” he said.

However, Lt Col Udom expressed his concerns about this policy decision. “I am seriously concerned that come Sept 27 next year, all the one-year permits to stay will expire on the same date, and possibly cause another big rush on applications from foreigners to extend their one-year permits to stay all at the same time,” he said.

Likewise, he has similar concerns about all 30-day extensions granted coming into effect on Sunday, meaning that all 30-day extensions granted will also all expire on the same day 30 days later – Oct 27.

However, any foreigners whose permits-to-stay remain expired from Sunday onwards will incur the standard penalties of B500 a day fine. Also, any foreigners caught overstaying in the country by more than 90 days may face being blacklisted.

Pol Col Pakpong Sai-ubol, deputy spokesman of the Immigration Bureau, has also warned that offenders would also be deported to their countries of origin.

The main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town has this week been overwhelmed with foreigners applying to extend their stays in Thailand.

Lt Col Udom noted on Monday that the Phuket Immigration Office is currently processing some 190 applications a day.

In order to help cope with the workload, Phuket Immirgation officers are starting work early, he said.

Also, the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town will be open all day Saturday (Sept 26) in order to process any “last-minute” applications, he added.

"If anyone has a problem in applying for an extension, or understanding the process of them being issued an extension to stay, please come to the Phuket Immigration Office so we can explain," he said

Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro last week confirmed that any foreigners staying on tourist visas will be granted 30 days’ extension, but they must present a letter from their home country’s embassy supporting their application.

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commander Maj Gen Pornchai Khuntee also confirmed at a press conference in Bangkok early this month that such tourists still staying in the country will be able to apply for repeated extensions to stay, without any limit on the number of extensions granted.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reforming prostitution in Thailand? Newborn found on Patong bench... || September 23
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Phuket wild monkey mass sterilisation in full swing – again
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’
Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong
Experts called in to hunt for missing Phuket crocodile
China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral
PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’
Spas could be used for quarantine
‘Big Joke’ set to file case against PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race! Electric ferries coming? || September 22
Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger
Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec
Chinese tycoon and Xi critic jailed for 18 years for corruption
Public Health deputy permanent secretary joins national health conference in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’

What a lot of nonsense about 'learning'. Phuket a island runned by 'cartels'. Chiang...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Svoquette You are not paying the B1900 for 14 days. It's for the whole summer plus 2 more we...(Read More)

Spas could be used for quarantine

Um... what? Does anyone understand this? What does it mean and what is the logic? Are people expecte...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Actually, why would someone wait until the last few days? They know it's going to be very busy....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Svoquette and Kurt. My 1 year extension was due to expire in May, 2020. So, I took advantage of t...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Svcoquette...1.you not need a registered address when using an agent...and 2. 90days report start fr...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

@Svcoquette, I guess when you arrived in Phuket as your first port of call Thailand, you got Customs...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

You have to give it to them they do come up with unique and imbecile ways to screw you for money. If...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ set to file case against PM

Hahaha, Thai glory at fullest. 90 'Transfers', 80 back to original posts, 'left over ret...(Read More)

Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec

@Nasa 12, You are right. Thai Government is even more slow working, but who cares after already 6 y...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/

 