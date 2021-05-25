The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac as 28 rifles go missing in Deep South || May 25

PHUKET XTRA - May 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac |:| Thailand COVID update |:| 16 weeks between AstraZeneca shots |:|28 rifles missing from Deep South military base Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 25 May 2021, 05:29PM

