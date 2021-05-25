PHUKET XTRA - May 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac |:| Thailand COVID update |:| 16 weeks between AstraZeneca shots |:|28 rifles missing from Deep South military base Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 25 May 2021, 05:29PM
Kurt, Consider it a blessing in disguise and pray the Crap O Vac won't be forced on 'faran...(Read More)
Great comment by K.As always.Respect!...(Read More)
The recommended interval of AZ is 4 weeks, not 4 MONTHS ! This plan is blatant medical malpractice a...(Read More)
Still waiting for those work permit figures PN. Why not go and ask the labour office exactly how man...(Read More)
What about to check the electric in this building, many get electric shocks in phuket and die. Remem...(Read More)
'Truth- you can't handle the truth'- Jack Nicholson, A Few Good Men....(Read More)
Quote "In addition, you must choose the time slot and vaccine center venue within that date as ...(Read More)
Why did general Prayut took 'my' 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations? Prayut could have taken Sinovac...(Read More)
I need to go 'home country' in September. If by than not fully vaccinated I go not-vaccinate...(Read More)
Is itn't strange that Thailand just hangs in with Sinovac 'sugar water', and a little am...(Read More)
