Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

PHUKET: Foreigners in Phuket who have registered through the Phuket Must Win web portal to receive a state-provided COVID-19 vaccination will receive the Sinovac vaccine, and will be vaccinated on one day, May 30, the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior has announced.

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 May 2021, 05:52PM

The post confirming that foreigners are to receive Sinovac vaccination injections on May 30. Screenshot: Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket / Facebook

Foreigners also have just over 24 hours to choose their preferred venue and time for receiving their vaccination injection.

The news was announced Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket Facebook page (click here), operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, which brands its existence as “to prevent fake news or panic news”, at 2:23pm today (May 24).

Of note, the post was in English, and reads as follows (verbatim*):

If you are foreigners who are legitimately working in Phuket and are comply with these following requirements. You are eligible for the vaccination (Sinovac vaccine) on 30th May 2021.

- Business Visa / SMART visa

- Work Permit

- Your employer (a person, company or an organisation) must be registered & located in Phuket.

Please contact your employer to register their entity on https://www.xn--12cmj6ba0a7b3g4a6fud5d2a.com/ (ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ) within 25th May 2020. Ask the employer to enrol you and fill in your information on this website. In addition, you must choose the time slot and vaccine center venue within that date as well.

Reference: https://www.facebook.com/109168820738303/posts/311417470513436/?d=n

[post ends]

At the time of this report being posted online, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), which usually posts such notices at the same time, had yet to post any notice regarding the vaccination of foreigners with the Sinovac vaccine on May 30.

The news follows officials, including the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), repeatedly confirming that foreigners will receive their vaccinations in June, after the first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrives.

“Vaccination will start from June, and the vaccine to be injected will be AstraZeneca only,” the PPHO had previously assured.

The move to vaccinate anyone on May 30 also flies in the face of the mass vaccination plan explained by Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, just five days ago.

“During May 18-28, we will give the Sinovac vaccine as the first injection to 200,000 people.

“During June 1-10, we will give the AstraZeneca vaccine to 150,000 people, including elders who are older than 60 years,” he said.

“The last day of mass vaccinations in Phuket will be on June 24. We will have more than 70% of people vaccinated and have achieved herd immunity, so that we can welcome vaccinated tourists,” Dr Chalermpong said.

That announcement came during a live broadcast online chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

