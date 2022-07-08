PHUKET XTRA - July 8 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 8 July 2022, 07:10PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
309 mass shootings in USA so far this year. This is what happens when Congressional reps can take ca...(Read More)
@Kamala Pete. Interesting news you wrote. If true than that proves the criminal corruption of Phuket...(Read More)
Thank's God the alcoholic is history !...(Read More)
Another retarded psycho from the "land of the free". Will they ever learn ? ...(Read More)
So, these animals were hijacked from their natural habitat so the owner can scalp people (dual price...(Read More)
TAT... no word to describe this total useless organisation... pls record in the data too.. ...(Read More)
Thai ignore well being of all animals. In their thinking about animals, these are just a 'profi...(Read More)
@Kurt Buy them all and look after them.Problem solved....(Read More)
I've spoken to a number of expats who use these agents to renew retirement visas because it allo...(Read More)
Pooliekev, I hope you're being assiduous with your chinese language and culture lessons - you ma...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.