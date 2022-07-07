Hotel fees exemption extended for two years

PHUKET: The Cabinet has agreed to extend the exemption period for hotel business fees for another two years, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 July 2022, 09:10AM

Image: Phuket Info Center

The move is to help hotel businesses affected by the pandemic to recover, he said.

The Cabinet has passed a resolution to approve the drafting of the Ministerial Regulation on Fee Exemption for Hotel Business B.E., essentially exempting hotel business fees of B40 baht per room for two years, Mr Thanakorn announced.

“The Ministerial Regulation exempting fees for The hotel businesses will come into effect on June 30, 2022 in order to provide continuity of assistance and remedy for hotel business operators affected by the economy,” he said.

“Although there are currently many easing measures available, the economic recovery may take some time,” he added.

Waiving the fee will cost the government an estimated B24,893,080 per year in revenues a year, Mr Thanakorn said.

“But this will reduce the costs hotel business operators who have to pay hotel business fees will have to bear by about B47,354,200. This will help alleviate the suffering and reduce the burden of hotel operators who are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.