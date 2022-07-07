Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hotel fees exemption extended for two years

Hotel fees exemption extended for two years

PHUKET: The Cabinet has agreed to extend the exemption period for hotel business fees for another two years, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, has confirmed.

economicstourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 July 2022, 09:10AM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

The move is to help hotel businesses affected by the pandemic to recover, he said.

The Cabinet has passed a resolution to approve the drafting of the Ministerial Regulation on Fee Exemption for Hotel Business B.E., essentially exempting hotel business fees of B40 baht per room for two years, Mr Thanakorn announced.

“The Ministerial Regulation exempting fees for The hotel businesses will come into effect on June 30, 2022 in order to provide continuity of assistance and remedy for hotel business operators affected by the economy,” he said.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“Although there are currently many easing measures available, the economic recovery may take some time,” he added.

Waiving the fee will cost the government an estimated B24,893,080 per year in revenues a year, Mr Thanakorn said.

“But this will reduce the costs hotel business operators who have to pay hotel business fees will have to bear by about B47,354,200. This will help alleviate the suffering and reduce the burden of hotel operators who are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project
MI5, FBI chiefs warn over China in rare joint address
Vachira continues walk-in COVID jabs
‘Robin Hood’ in underpants arrested for stealing Banana phones
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor allays Phuket tsunami concerns, Foreigners vs visa scammers || July 6
EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey
Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears
July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder
Army pitch in to repair vulnerable residents’ housing
Officials assure Phuket is prepared for tsunami warning
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, one death
Chinese investors courted
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Khao San ’pot hub’ plans dashed?Captain & crew rescue as boat sinks in storm || July 5
Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

 

Phuket community
EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

What is the left over of Phuket as a paradise island in the PAST should be preserved and not be cove...(Read More)

Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears

Yes JohnC, exactly what was my comment yesterday as well....(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

A nice little earner for some. Just destroys some of the last remaining beauty on Phuket driving an ...(Read More)

‘Robin Hood’ in underpants arrested for stealing Banana phones

Is that a banana in his underpants?...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

That many Expats now get in problems with their visa is due to inyentional unlawful handling of RTP,...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Time Thai Ministry of Justice start investigating RTP station commanders who ignored more than 100 f...(Read More)

PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

Another 'tourist storm' starts up: Dual hotelroom pricing for foreigners! Just announced/sug...(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

All those land plots no doubt were bought by HiSos or senior government officials at ridiculously ch...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

It's time PM Prayut, foreign minister Don and Embassies take the helm in this scamming and seedy...(Read More)

Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears

It's all very well saying Phuket is prepared to respond in case of a tsunami warning but how wel...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 