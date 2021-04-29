PHUKET XTRA - April 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand Covid update |:| Thailand, Singapore e-payment systems linked |:| AstraZeneca vaccine to be made in Thailand |:| Phuket Covid orders extended Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 29 April 2021, 06:51PM
Now it is Khun Chalermsak's turn to feed at the public trough. Get those street improvement bud...(Read More)
They can still open Phuket if they can get all the locals vaccinated. It may be July or August but t...(Read More)
honestly one or the other those guys are all the same....as we know....crooks...(Read More)
Hear ye, hear ye! Another fake name has pulled another fake report off FakeConspiracy.com, so it i...(Read More)
You will always be disappointed if you judge Asians with Western ethics. In this culture, deceit a...(Read More)
No, no and no f'n way on a locally manufactured vaccine compound from a formula that already sk...(Read More)
Masks are useless and damage your health as confirmed by the NIH. They also destroy the environmen...(Read More)
Better to teach the garbage collectors to not touch their faces after handling garbage than try to i...(Read More)
T-B; Masks- if everyone is wearing one correctly, work very well, ask a surgeon. Eye coverings and ...(Read More)
At least a start to understand that many expats/retirees not read thai. Now next a english version o...(Read More)
