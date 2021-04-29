The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid orders extended as cases surpass 63,000 in Thailand || April 29

PHUKET XTRA - April 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand Covid update |:| Thailand, Singapore e-payment systems linked |:| AstraZeneca vaccine to be made in Thailand |:| Phuket Covid orders extended Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 29 April 2021, 06:51PM

Phuket community
Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

Now it is Khun Chalermsak's turn to feed at the public trough. Get those street improvement bud...(Read More)

Third Wave wreaking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - Where are we now? 

They can still open Phuket if they can get all the locals vaccinated. It may be July or August but t...(Read More)

Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

honestly one or the other those guys are all the same....as we know....crooks...(Read More)

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

Hear ye, hear ye! Another fake name has pulled another fake report off FakeConspiracy.com, so it i...(Read More)

Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

You will always be disappointed if you judge Asians with Western ethics. In this culture, deceit a...(Read More)

Local AstraZeneca jab ready by June

No, no and no f'n way on a locally manufactured vaccine compound from a formula that already sk...(Read More)

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

Masks are useless and damage your health as confirmed by the NIH. They also destroy the environmen...(Read More)

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

Better to teach the garbage collectors to not touch their faces after handling garbage than try to i...(Read More)

Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab

T-B; Masks- if everyone is wearing one correctly, work very well, ask a surgeon. Eye coverings and ...(Read More)

Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English

At least a start to understand that many expats/retirees not read thai. Now next a english version o...(Read More)

 

