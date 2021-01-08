PHUKET XTRA - January 8 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Face masks mandatory in Phuket, again |:| Phuket hotels start closing again |:| No tax delay filing in the works |:| 205 new Covid cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 8 January 2021, 06:10PM
Give it a rest! The authorities do NOT have the CAPACITY or DESIRE to enforce this unless they see &...(Read More)
@ Andy, You are right, the long time ago asian (you and I only know that from history books )countri...(Read More)
Hahaha, Mhh, Looks like the Thai experience now something like foreigners do experience when they vi...(Read More)
local people likes to smoke while waiting red light. I hate this activity so much. Could any cop fin...(Read More)
Took an hour and 6 hang ups but found out the registration website is misspelled as Phuget gophuget....(Read More)
Masks work. I'm not counting too much on the Chinese vaccines with emerging variants, esp us wes...(Read More)
What is the update on a possible Phuket lockdown? I'm having to go on a border run for Customs a...(Read More)
My problem is a crappy phone with no memory. I don't buy anything until it breaks. Foreigners al...(Read More)
@Sandbar, You're right, But like the Chinese, the Thai despise western values. They meet the C...(Read More)
If I see one more person touching, smelling and then PUTTING back a grape in he grocery store..compl...(Read More)
