PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket COVID masks at all times? Phuket hotels start closing again! || January 8

PHUKET XTRA - January 8 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Face masks mandatory in Phuket, again |:| Phuket hotels start closing again |:| No tax delay filing in the works |:| 205 new Covid cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 8 January 2021, 06:10PM

Phuket community
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

Give it a rest! The authorities do NOT have the CAPACITY or DESIRE to enforce this unless they see &...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

@ Andy, You are right, the long time ago asian (you and I only know that from history books )countri...(Read More)

COVID travel permit ‘impractical’

Hahaha, Mhh, Looks like the Thai experience now something like foreigners do experience when they vi...(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

local people likes to smoke while waiting red light. I hate this activity so much. Could any cop fin...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

Took an hour and 6 hang ups but found out the registration website is misspelled as Phuget gophuget....(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

Masks work. I'm not counting too much on the Chinese vaccines with emerging variants, esp us wes...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

What is the update on a possible Phuket lockdown? I'm having to go on a border run for Customs a...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

My problem is a crappy phone with no memory. I don't buy anything until it breaks. Foreigners al...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

@Sandbar, You're right, But like the Chinese, the Thai despise western values. They meet the C...(Read More)

Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

If I see one more person touching, smelling and then PUTTING back a grape in he grocery store..compl...(Read More)

 

