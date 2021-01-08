BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government has issued a clarification on the conditions of wearing a face mask while eating or exercising in public areas.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthcrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 8 January 2021, 10:52AM

Any businesses and service providers found not enforcing COVID-19 protection measures will be caught and prosecuted, Phuket officials have warned.

All people in Phuket must wear a mask at all times while in public.

The Phuket provincial order for people to wear a mask at all times while in public.

The ’annex’ to the order.

The explanations of what is permissible and what is required follows a provincial order issued yesterday (Jan 7) that requires people to wear a face mask at all times while in public areas.

Failure to wear a face mask in public in Phuket may result  in a fine of up to B20,000, or even a jail term, the order yesterday warned.

The clarification came as an “annex” to the order issued yesterday.

The “annex” explained as follows:

Eating in public areas

- Must wear a face mask before and after eating. The only time a mask can be removed is while eating.

- Must clean hands with sanitiser before and after eating.

- Must always use own utensils.

- Avoid talking while eating.

- Do not share utensils with others.

- Must maintain a social distance of at least one metre while eating.

 

Exercising in public areas

- Avoid exercising in crowded areas.

- Must wear a face mask before and after exercising. Only time mask can be removed is while exercising.

- Must clean hands with sanitiser before and after exercising.

- Must maintain a social distance of at least two metres while exercising.

The annex to the order also noted, “Wearing a mask while exercising is not good for people’s health, so walking is preferred.”


The provincial order for all people in Phuket to wear face masks at all times while in public follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier this week extending the Emergency Decree from Jan 16 to Feb 28.

It also follows Phuket provincial authorities issuing a stern warning that any businesses and other service providers found to be operating while not enforcing the COVID-19 protection measures will be prosecuted.

Christy Sweet | 08 January 2021 - 13:04:24 

If I see one more person touching, smelling and then PUTTING back a grape in he grocery store..completely oblivious.   I spend time time shopping actually waiting for new stock so as to avoid that particular source of pathogen. You can only wash grapes so well...

 

