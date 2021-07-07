The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pfizer approved as Thailand surpasses 300,000 COVID cases; Massive fire aftermath |:| July 7

PHUKET XTRA - July 7 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket The aftermath of massive factory fire |:| Bomb in Songkhla |:| Pfizer approved, Thailand aims for 20Mn doses |:| 1st Phuket Sandbox tourist infected with Covid-19 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 7 July 2021, 05:48PM

Phuket community
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Why would people want to pay for Moderna when they can get Az for free? I'm under 60, not on a w...(Read More)

Vaccination of Phuket expats is continuing, assures Phuket Must Win chief

K Pracha kindly looked into my house registration problem for me, but it was too late. He also info...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

2 points to make The fare to Surin is cheaper than Cherngtalay. Why is this the case? We have he...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

"the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office and the Tourist Police had been assigned to invest...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Send them back after serving 30 years in a Thai prison! ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist reported missing is found safe

I wonder if he knows he booked a holiday to Phuket! :-))...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

Or, you can rent a car for about 800 baht per day....(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Well Xi_V, your posts are a joke - that's for sure!...(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Yeah Xivi,and you are the hub for spreading comments/ fake news.Fantasizing about numbers without sh...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Plenty of drug dealers are hiding in Thailand. Some of 'em are luckier than these two and even g...(Read More)

 

