The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15

Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15

THAILAND: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed that the Samui Plus program, for inoculated tourists, should open for Certificate of Entry (CoE) applications this week, as Surat Thani is slated to open three islands on July 15.

COVID-19Coronavirustourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 6 July 2021, 03:22PM

Koh Samui is expected to receive 1,000 in the first 30 days, generating at least B100 million for the provincial economy, says the TAT. Photo: NNT / NBT World

Koh Samui is expected to receive 1,000 in the first 30 days, generating at least B100 million for the provincial economy, says the TAT. Photo: NNT / NBT World

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said today (July 6) the approval process will not be delayed, like in the Phuket scheme, because the Royal Gazette published approvals for other areas’ reopening plans last week.

The program just needs approval from the sub-committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) this week for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to start the CoE registration process for the Samui Plus scheme.

Mr. Yuthasak said the number of tourists expected to arrive is estimated at 1,000 in the first 30 days, generating at least B100 million for the provincial economy.

It has predicted fewer visitors than Phuket, because this model comes with more restrictions, and the island will attract a specific group of travellers who are already fans of Koh Samui, such as tourists seeking health and wellness experiences or those wanting to learn to dive.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister in quarantine, Volunteers & Soi Dog ask for Phuket dog shelter to reopen |:| July 6
No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor
Phang Nga COVID tests for residents only
Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang
Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns
England to lift virus restrictions as Israel raises vaccine fears
‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns
No ‘3 day limit’ on COVID test documents for domestic visitors to Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First 1,000 Phuket arrivals, SEC goes after Binance, huge chemical explosion |:| July 5
PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive
Samut Prakan factory inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
Phuket health chief moves to dampen Starbucks COVID fears
Kathu municipal schools closed over COVID concerns
Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

 

Phuket community
‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns

Thought we passed that stage thinking that Sinovac sugarwater needs more excuses. Anyone who downpla...(Read More)

No ‘3 day limit’ on COVID test documents for domestic visitors to Phuket

So fully vaccinated tourist arriving to Phuket from safe countries must have PCR Covid test just 3 d...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

BBC writes 07/05 in a report on Delta in Asian countries that the variant is in Phuket, and 26% o...(Read More)

‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns

But haven't you heard, that document was not "authentic" (according to Thai TV last ni...(Read More)

PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

No surprise with all the constant flouting of rules Prayut and his entourage perform for their PR ...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

Authorities will do nothing to rein in the transportation cartel because these are their family memb...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns

They don't want help because they want them to die and save them the problem of having to look a...(Read More)

PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

Had the government official from Surin been vaccinated? Covid-19 is not selective. The rule shou...(Read More)

Government defends Phuket beach, booze photos

Of course the government defends whatever they do, right or wrong. The same old story; "do as w...(Read More)

Government lambastes US for TIP downgrade

@xi-virus. Bravo USA??? The country run and manipulated by big time drug dealers and corrupt big bus...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 