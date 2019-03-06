THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong trash fire! Tournament for daughter! Tsunami-evacuation drill? || March 6

PHUKET XTRA - March 6 A tournament for daughter’s hand! |:| Patong trash fire spurs action |:| Tsunami-evacuation drill cancelled |:| Wanted Russian arrested in Phuket |:| Reinstated after night with corpse! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 6 March 2019, 06:02PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again
Early voting brings extra alcohol ban
Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground
Two dead as motorbike hits wall
Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering
Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists
Russian woman dead after four-storey fall in Patong
Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drunk drowning at 4am! 5-metre snake! Recycling all Thai plastics by 2030? || March 5
American trapped between rocks while fishing rescued near Promthep Cape
Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: A night with a corpse? Rare turtles hatch! Charges over Phoenix disaster? || March 4
Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings
Snakes on the move in Kathu

 

Phuket community
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

"Thai know where to run..." Yeah right. That's why last time they all ran down to the ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

"Would you refer to a 26 yo male as a "boy" yes, I often go out for a drink with the ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

"When will people stop calling a fully grown, 26 yo woman as "girl," so no more "...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

"The tsunami-evacuation drill announced last month to be held at Patong Beach this Thursday (Ma...(Read More)

Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’

Held internal meeting, a bit late, yes? Outcome: "we are thinking". Detailed plans, not su...(Read More)

Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’

I read about Government's push wearing yellow clothes during coronaration, but not yet read abou...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

What makes that all this called Phuket tsunami drills I not trust? Is just a administrative thing, I...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Incidentally, I was driving on the west coast road the exact time that boat sank and it was extreme...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

When will people stop calling a fully grown, 26 yo woman as "girl"? Would you refer to a 2...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

At one point China was going to ban travel to Phuket. I guess they realized they could lift the one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 