THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

PHUKET: The tsunami-evacuation drill announced last month to be held at Patong Beach this Thursday (Mar 7) has been called off in order to not cause a panic among tourists.

tourismdisastersSafetypatong
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 5 March 2019, 06:28PM

The tsunami-evacuation drill planned for this Thursday (Mar 7) has been called off. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The tsunami-evacuation drill planned for this Thursday (Mar 7) has been called off. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Instead, an evacuation drill – complete with the tsunami-warning towers sounding the alarm – will be held at the end of April, Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), told The Phuket News today (Mar 5).

“Patong Municipality and DDPM-Phuket initially planned to hold a tsunami-evacuation training session for officials at the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa over two days, on March 6-7,” Mr Prapan said.

“However, the training will be on March 6 only,” he added.

“The evacuation exercise that was to be held from 10am to midday on March 7 has been canceled because it will make tourists panic,” Mr Prapan said.

The training session to be held tomorrow will be held entirely indoors, he explained.

Futsal League 2019

“I am serious about to making officers undergo full training on March 6.” he said. “The officers will carry out simulation exercises in the afternoon so that they will be prepared and know what to do if a tsunami happens.”

Mr Prapan stressed that a full tsunami-evacuation drill will be carried out at the end of next month.

“After this, there will be a real evacuation exercise held on Patong Beach at the end of April. The exact date and time for the regional exercise has yet to be confirmed. We will announce it soon,” Mr Prapan said.

A tsunami-evacuation simulation being held at the end of April will coincide with a regional exercise organised by the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC), as announced last month.

“The exact date and time for the regional exercise is yet to be confirmed. We will announce it soon.” Mr Prapan said in making that announcement. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 05 March 2019 - 18:55:16 

What makes that all this called Phuket tsunami drills I not trust? Is just a administrative thing, I guess with a lot thai tiger paper work, satisfy at end of day. Inform tourists on forehand with a flyer when arriving at airport. Is that so difficult? Nice to do, Paper-paper! The excuse to cancel is a cheap charlie thing. Doesn't make sense. Drill is  mend for tourists! Thai know where to run...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tsunami evacuation drill announced
Phuket tsunami evacuation routes under full review
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket rallies after fire devastates Surin Islands sea gypsy village
US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live
New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Koh Samui on alert as storm Pabuk nears
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Phoenix salvage team gives up
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short

 

Phuket community
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

What makes that all this called Phuket tsunami drills I not trust? Is just a administrative thing, I...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Incidentally, I was driving on the west coast road the exact time that boat sank and it was extreme...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

When will people stop calling a fully grown, 26 yo woman as "girl"? Would you refer to a 2...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

At one point China was going to ban travel to Phuket. I guess they realized they could lift the one ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

With no rain for grass to grow and cover it, the visible trash lining every single road is beyond a...(Read More)

Snakes on the move in Kathu

"Safely released into the jungle" Yeah, a snake show jungle... A snake that big has a lo...(Read More)

Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout

It would be great if the PG would assign someone to stay informed on this story. We are never told ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

By not knowing anything Mr Wiwat already 'checked out' conveniently . I guess to early. Beca...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

The recknessless of the captain is very clear/obvious. But that of the engineer is not clear to me....(Read More)

Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout

Why the difference in treatment between the driver in this article, being held in a cell, while the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI Food Competition 2019
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 