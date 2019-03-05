PHUKET: The tsunami-evacuation drill announced last month to be held at Patong Beach this Thursday (Mar 7) has been called off in order to not cause a panic among tourists.

tourismdisastersSafetypatong

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 5 March 2019, 06:28PM

The tsunami-evacuation drill planned for this Thursday (Mar 7) has been called off. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Instead, an evacuation drill – complete with the tsunami-warning towers sounding the alarm – will be held at the end of April, Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), told The Phuket News today (Mar 5).

“Patong Municipality and DDPM-Phuket initially planned to hold a tsunami-evacuation training session for officials at the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa over two days, on March 6-7,” Mr Prapan said.

“However, the training will be on March 6 only,” he added.

“The evacuation exercise that was to be held from 10am to midday on March 7 has been canceled because it will make tourists panic,” Mr Prapan said.

The training session to be held tomorrow will be held entirely indoors, he explained.

“I am serious about to making officers undergo full training on March 6.” he said. “The officers will carry out simulation exercises in the afternoon so that they will be prepared and know what to do if a tsunami happens.”

Mr Prapan stressed that a full tsunami-evacuation drill will be carried out at the end of next month.

“After this, there will be a real evacuation exercise held on Patong Beach at the end of April. The exact date and time for the regional exercise has yet to be confirmed. We will announce it soon,” Mr Prapan said.

A tsunami-evacuation simulation being held at the end of April will coincide with a regional exercise organised by the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC), as announced last month.

“The exact date and time for the regional exercise is yet to be confirmed. We will announce it soon.” Mr Prapan said in making that announcement. (See story here.)