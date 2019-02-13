THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong tsunami evacuation drill announced

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced today (Feb 13) that a provincial tsunami evacuation drill will be carried out in Patong next month as authorities prepare for a regional exercise in April or May.

disasterstourismpatongSafetymarine
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 13 February 2019, 07:10PM

Phuket Vice Governor at the meeting with local officials today (Feb 13).

Phuket Vice Governor at the meeting with local officials today (Feb 13).

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai held a meeting yesterday with officials from local municipalities in which it was agreed that a tsunami evacuation exercise will be carried out in Patong on March 7. Local officials were told to begin preparations for the exercise.

Prapan Kanprasang, chief of DDPM-Phuket told The Phuket News today, “Officials and the public should understand the evacuation procedure prior to the regional exercise that will be carried out at the end of April or May by the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC). NDWC officials will be in Phuket during the regional exercise.

“Training for officials involved in the exercise (Functional Exercise: FEX) will be provided on March 6 at Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa, Patong.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Prapan explained that “The training will focus on managing the evacuation area with regard to communication, supplies and medical care. Officials must run the exercise in a timely manner according to the plan.

“The March 7 evacuation exercise is scheduled to happen between 10am and 12pm,” he noted. “The exact date and time for the regional exercise is yet to be confirmed. We will announce it soon.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tsunami evacuation routes under full review
Hundreds attend tsunami memorial and light up Patong Beach
Phuket Governor ends lifeguard crisis, targets airport woes, floods
Phuket disaster teams to hold tsunami drill in Patong
New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Phoenix salvage team gives up
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Ministry backtracks on visa fee waiver plan

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

Chinese can't be happy as they continue to be victimized in Phuket tragedies. All "captain...(Read More)

Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

21 year old 'captain'- clearly qualified for the job....(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

So ..., problem is not foreign people who probably live here more than a decade. The problem is thai...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

"And a young boy lost his life because of it" Wrong! He died because he lost control of th...(Read More)

Refugee footballer freed after Bahrain drops extradition

Yup, ... Bahrain and thailand were trapped in the international spot lights. Both countries for diff...(Read More)

Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday

Wow, the government approving more holidays, it's almost like there's an election coming up?...(Read More)

Phuket snake-catchers get busy

This hot dry part of the year is when a lot of snakes are looking for nesting sites. Having already ...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

This ( violent) land dispute is already going on for years! And Col Prasan still has to learn about...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

The video of the confrontation is such a classic slice of Thainess. The guy with the gun, and a few ...(Read More)

Over 10,000 cars busted for fumes

Are the 10,000 busted vehicles back on the road? With new exhaust pipe systems? And just 'order...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 