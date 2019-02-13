Patong tsunami evacuation drill announced

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced today (Feb 13) that a provincial tsunami evacuation drill will be carried out in Patong next month as authorities prepare for a regional exercise in April or May.

disasterstourismpatongSafetymarine

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 13 February 2019, 07:10PM

Phuket Vice Governor at the meeting with local officials today (Feb 13).

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai held a meeting yesterday with officials from local municipalities in which it was agreed that a tsunami evacuation exercise will be carried out in Patong on March 7. Local officials were told to begin preparations for the exercise. Prapan Kanprasang, chief of DDPM-Phuket told The Phuket News today, “Officials and the public should understand the evacuation procedure prior to the regional exercise that will be carried out at the end of April or May by the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC). NDWC officials will be in Phuket during the regional exercise. “Training for officials involved in the exercise (Functional Exercise: FEX) will be provided on March 6 at Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa, Patong.” Mr Prapan explained that “The training will focus on managing the evacuation area with regard to communication, supplies and medical care. Officials must run the exercise in a timely manner according to the plan. “The March 7 evacuation exercise is scheduled to happen between 10am and 12pm,” he noted. “The exact date and time for the regional exercise is yet to be confirmed. We will announce it soon.”