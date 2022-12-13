British International School, Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong thieves wanted for ransacking house, Cannabis bill 2nd reading || December 13

PHUKET XTRA - December 13 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 13 December 2022, 05:41PM

Patong rental home gutted by thieves
Thailand’s 10 millionth visitor heads for Phuket
COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bolt driver wanted, Tourism is booming, Patong security patrols continue || December 12
South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’
Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger
Security patrols along Patong Beach at night continue
Man, 69, in financial distress found hanged one day after birthday
‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody
Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe
Power outages to hit areas north, east of Heroines Monument
First sea turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Passengers injured as pickup rear-ends local bus in Phuket
Fire guts tour boat in Phuket causing B10mn in damage

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

A seasonal SARS? Pleeeze, this particle does long term damage to the vascular systems we have only...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

@JohnC Exactly what I was thinking. I'm not saying I had the greatest parents, but they would ...(Read More)

COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

Surprising that Thai Airways let board, in a wheelchair a 71 yr old person, suffering exhaustion du...(Read More)

COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

Was the Pandemic not declared to be over? Herd immunity? NO, as the virus change all the time into ...(Read More)

South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’

YOU think he could come up with a better excuse. Can't afford a flight home but has enough funds...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

@Capricornball. LOL. Yes, she should fit right in with the airport taxi mafia....(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

I am not condoning the behaviour of the taxi driver (which was disgusting) but if the parents did th...(Read More)

South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’

Of note, when a foreigner is "deported" they are required to pay for their own travel. For...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

Wow...pretty traumatic experience for this poor young girl. I'm sure the PLTO mafia will enjoy g...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

Well, it’s be interesting to here the bolt drives version of this trip. ...(Read More)

 

