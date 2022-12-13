Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong rental home gutted by thieves

Patong rental home gutted by thieves

PHUKET: Patong Police are trying to track thieves who gutted a rental home on 50 Pee Rd, stealing doors, windows, fittings, appliances and even wiring to the tune of hundreds of thousands of baht.

patongcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 December 2022, 01:55PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The owner of the house, Phatsamon Chompanat, 44, reported the damage done by the thieves to Patong Police yesterday (Dec 12). Lt Nattawut Saraithong formally received the report.

“There’s nothing left. They took it all. All the doors and windows have been taken… How can the house be closed? Come back and bring the walls and the roof, too,” Ms Phatsamon posted online in explaining her situation.

Ms Phatsamon told reporters yesterday that the home was locked up on March 20, 2020, as the tourism shutdown kicked in.

“It was all locked up. Everything was still in the house in good order, 100% ready to be used again,” she said.

Phuket Property

Ms Phatsamon left the island, but returned in December 2021. “After returning, I went back to the house only a few times just to do basic cleaning, wipe the surfaces, and so on,” she explained.

However, her previous visit was some time ago. When she returned to the house on Sunday (Dec 11), she found it had been ransacked, with many items of value stolen.

“Finding the thief is the responsibility of the police, but now I have to hire someone to tear out all the damaged parts that are unusable,” Ms Phatsamon said.

Ms Phatsamon recommended to people who leave their properties unoccupied for long periods of time to use the police service of having the abode registered as unoccupied and having officers stop by from time to time to check that the property has not been broken into.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand’s 10 millionth visitor heads for Phuket
COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bolt driver wanted, Tourism is booming, Patong security patrols continue || December 12
South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’
Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger
Security patrols along Patong Beach at night continue
Man, 69, in financial distress found hanged one day after birthday
‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody
Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe
Power outages to hit areas north, east of Heroines Monument
First sea turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Passengers injured as pickup rear-ends local bus in Phuket
Fire guts tour boat in Phuket causing B10mn in damage
Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

A seasonal SARS? Pleeeze, this particle does long term damage to the vascular systems we have only...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

@JohnC Exactly what I was thinking. I'm not saying I had the greatest parents, but they would ...(Read More)

COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

Surprising that Thai Airways let board, in a wheelchair a 71 yr old person, suffering exhaustion du...(Read More)

COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

Was the Pandemic not declared to be over? Herd immunity? NO, as the virus change all the time into ...(Read More)

South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’

YOU think he could come up with a better excuse. Can't afford a flight home but has enough funds...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

@Capricornball. LOL. Yes, she should fit right in with the airport taxi mafia....(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

I am not condoning the behaviour of the taxi driver (which was disgusting) but if the parents did th...(Read More)

South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’

Of note, when a foreigner is "deported" they are required to pay for their own travel. For...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

Wow...pretty traumatic experience for this poor young girl. I'm sure the PLTO mafia will enjoy g...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

Well, it’s be interesting to here the bolt drives version of this trip. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential

 