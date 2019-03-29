|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - March 29 Patong taxi drivers beat tourists! |:| Arrests over ’fake news’ |:| Phuket 2nd best destination in Asia!|:| Songkran festivities announced |:| Summer storm kills 2! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 29 March 2019, 06:03PM
