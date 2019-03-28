Patong Municipality have announced a ‘Songkran on the Beach’ event to be held in Patong. The event will be centred around a stage located on the beach adjacent to Bangla Rd.
Festivities in Patong will take place according to the following schedule:
Apr 11:
- Sand pagoda building competition;
- Miss Songkran beauty contest;
- Traditional Thai dance show.
Apr 12:
- Music shows from the entertainment sector;
- EDM music party.
Apr 13:
- Tak Bat (food offerings to monks);
- Song Nam (the gentle pouring of water on the hand of monks for blessings) at Wat Suwan Khirikhet (Wat Karon) in Karon;
- Traditional Thai live music and dance (from Northeastern Thailand);
- EDM music party.
On Thursday (Mar 25), Mayor Somjai presided over a meeting in which further festive activities were announced elsewhere on the island:
Apr 13:
- Tak Bat and Song Nam with 139 monks, novice monks and female monks at Saphan Hin from 6am;
- Songkran celebrations at Limelight Avenue Department Store on Deebuk Rd, Phuket Town from 5pm to 8pm.
Apr 14 & 15:
- Water Festival on Deebuk Rd from 5pm to 10pm
