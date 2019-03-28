THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

PHUKET: Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and Patong Municipality have invited people to join this year’s Songkran celebrations in various locations on the island between Thursday, April 11 and Monday, April 15.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 March 2019, 06:02PM

The schedule of festivities for this year’s Songkran celebration has been announced.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai announces the island’s planned festivities for Songkran. Photo: Phuket PR

Patong Municipality have announced a ‘Songkran on the Beach’ event to be held in Patong. The event will be centred around a stage located on the beach adjacent to Bangla Rd.

Festivities in Patong will take place according to the following schedule:

Apr 11:

  • Sand pagoda building competition;
  • Miss Songkran beauty contest;
  • Traditional Thai dance show.

Apr 12:

Laguna Golf Phuket
  • Music shows from the entertainment sector;
  • EDM music party.

Apr 13:

  • Tak Bat (food offerings to monks);
  • Song Nam (the gentle pouring of water on the hand of monks for blessings) at Wat Suwan Khirikhet (Wat Karon) in Karon;
  • Traditional Thai live music and dance (from Northeastern Thailand);
  • EDM music party.

On Thursday (Mar 25), Mayor Somjai presided over a meeting in which further festive activities were announced elsewhere on the island:

Apr 13:

  • Tak Bat and Song Nam with 139 monks, novice monks and female monks at Saphan Hin from 6am;
  • Songkran celebrations at Limelight Avenue Department Store on Deebuk Rd, Phuket Town from 5pm to 8pm.

Apr 14 & 15:

  • Water Festival on Deebuk Rd from 5pm to 10pm

 

 

