PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Beach wastewater key in sea urchin infestation! || March 18

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Beach wastewater key in sea urchin infestation! || March 18

PHUKET XTRA - March 18 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket |1 new COVID death in Thailand :| Charter rejected in 3rd reading |:| Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins |:| Warning over Phuket wildfires Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 18 March 2021, 06:49PM

Phuket community
Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

With 'pointing out', the Governor shows to know very well about this issue. Why he not '...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

That many Governors and Vice Governors never took the initiative themselve to order this says it all...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

Fitting the cars with GPS would be very smart. However, here they love talking about 'smart'...(Read More)

Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert

....eye- and ear infections. They say 20% untreated release. Nice try to talk the untreated pollute...(Read More)

Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert

I wrote earlier about Patong underwater pipe line that release urine/faeces in the middle of Patong ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

,,, your insurance company will do absolutely nothing if you do sign the charge sheet & let you ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

As a victim of a drunk driver on a Phuket Road & as a Victim of a drunk driver on an Australian ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

How about fitting Gov’s vehicles with GPS? Then department head to clarify monthly what usage its ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

4 stories on this guy now! When Khun Sombat has a bike accident there next week will we get the same...(Read More)

Red sea urchins return to Patong

better get them tested for covid and do the 14 day quarantine somewhere in patong. maybe were being...(Read More)

 

