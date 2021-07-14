The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over the counter COVID test kits; Sandbox tourists; Thailand’s space affairs |:| July 14

PHUKET XTRA - July 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket officials deny claims of Sandbox tourists |:| Phuket health chief details latest COVID deaths |:| FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits |:| Space Affairs bill in the pipeline Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 06:19PM

Phuket community
FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits

CP69 I might, if I was having some symptoms....(Read More)

Vaccine policy switch leaves health services confused

Yesterday my British wife registered for a vaccination, she is over 60 the appointment came back wit...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

1 shot astrazeneca only give a 15% protection against delta mutation. Kids from tourists come unvacc...(Read More)

Phuket officials deny claims unhappy Sandbox tourists have gone home as fake news

I wouldn't be surprised if our own Finocchio aka Xivi on here is one of those fake news poster....(Read More)

Phuket officials deny claims unhappy Sandbox tourists have gone home as fake news

We are LUCKY that Dr KuXak personally is on the case and following these so called "fAke" ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist suffers swab test nosebleed

That's why aNutin is always using 16" aNaL-Swabs since he is a big fan of Duty mixed with P...(Read More)

Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open

And which vaccine will this be?...(Read More)

Phuket officials deny claims unhappy Sandbox tourists have gone home as fake news

Errr- errands and busniess are NOT tourists. As the potential for quarantine IS part of the sandbox ...(Read More)

Layan Beach encroachers finally face eviction

This is the absolute, very, very very very very, very very last time we will finally evict you, 555....(Read More)

FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits

But this test wont be accepted for travel purposes? To get on a plane they'll demand a PCR test ...(Read More)

 

