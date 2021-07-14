PHUKET XTRA - July 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket officials deny claims of Sandbox tourists |:| Phuket health chief details latest COVID deaths |:| FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits |:| Space Affairs bill in the pipeline Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 14 July 2021, 06:19PM
CP69 I might, if I was having some symptoms....(Read More)
Yesterday my British wife registered for a vaccination, she is over 60 the appointment came back wit...(Read More)
1 shot astrazeneca only give a 15% protection against delta mutation. Kids from tourists come unvacc...(Read More)
I wouldn't be surprised if our own Finocchio aka Xivi on here is one of those fake news poster....(Read More)
We are LUCKY that Dr KuXak personally is on the case and following these so called "fAke" ...(Read More)
That's why aNutin is always using 16" aNaL-Swabs since he is a big fan of Duty mixed with P...(Read More)
And which vaccine will this be?...(Read More)
Errr- errands and busniess are NOT tourists. As the potential for quarantine IS part of the sandbox ...(Read More)
This is the absolute, very, very very very very, very very last time we will finally evict you, 555....(Read More)
But this test wont be accepted for travel purposes? To get on a plane they'll demand a PCR test ...(Read More)
